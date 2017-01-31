Suspect Detained in Quebec Mosque Shooting

Quebec: A 27-year-old man has been detained in connection with the shooting in a Quebec mosque, media reports said.

Authorities initially said that there were two suspects, but Canadian police said on Monday that only one man was a suspect and that another man -- identified as Mohamed Belkhadir -- was only a witness, New York Times reported.

The remaining suspect, Alexandre Bissonnette, who according to a local newspaper has a history of provocative views and antisocial behaviour, has been detained.

On Monday, two gunmen opened fire in a Quebec mosque killing six people and injuring eight others.

"We condemn this terrorist attack on Muslims in a centre of worship and refuge," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement.

"On behalf of all Canadians, Sophie and I offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of all those who have died and we wish a speedy recovery to those who have been injured," he said.

The president of the mosque, Mohammed Yangui, said people were at the Centre Culturel Islamique de Québec for regular evening prayers and 60 to 100 people were in attendance.

The mosque is one of six in the Quebec City region.

The shooting came two days after US President Donald Trump imposed an Am