Suspect Shot Dead After London Terror Attack Was of Pak-origin, Say Sources

New Delhi: One of the three suspects shot dead by the British police after Saturday’s twin terror strikes in London may have been of Pakistani origin, sources told CNN-News18 on Monday.

Seven people were killed and more than 40 injured late on Saturday after attackers rammed a van into pedestrians on London Bridge and stabbed weekend revellers in nearby Borough Market.

Police shot dead the three male assailants in the Borough Market area within eight minutes of receiving the first emergency call shortly after 10 pm (2:30am IST). Mark Rowley, head of counter-terrorism police, said the attackers appeared to be suicide bombers because they were wearing what turned out to be fake suicide vests.



London police have since arrested 12 people in the Barking district of east London in connection with the attack and raids were continuing there.

British Prime Minister Theresa May who is seeking re-election in Thursday’s parliamentary polls said Britain must be tougher in stamping out Islamist extremism. "It is time to say enough is enough," the Conservative leader said outside her Downing Street office, where British flags flew at half-staff.

"We cannot and must not pretend that things can continue as they are," May said, adding that Britain was under attack from a new breed of crude copycat militants.

Islamic State, which is losing territory in Syria and Iraq to an offensive backed by a US-led coalition, said its militants were responsible for the attack.

One French national and one Canadian were among those killed. At least 48 people were injured in the attack. Australia said one of its citizens was among the injured.

Less than two weeks ago, a suicide bomber killed 22 children and adults at a concert by US singer Ariana Grande in Manchester in northern England. In March, in an attack similar to Saturday's, five people died after a man drove into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge in central London and stabbed a policeman.