Suspected Islamist Arrested After Knife Attack Near Tunis Parliament

One of the policemen was taken to hospital for treatment after being wounded in the neck, while the other was only lightly wounded, the statement said.

Reuters

Updated:November 1, 2017, 2:57 PM IST
Representative Image
Tunis: A suspected Islamist militant was arrested on Wednesday after wounding two policemen in a knife attack near the parliament building in Tunis, Tunisia's interior ministry said.

The assailant was known to authorities for radical Islamist views, the statement said.

One of the policemen was taken to hospital for treatment after being wounded in the neck, while the other was only lightly wounded, it said.
