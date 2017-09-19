Suu Kyi Breaks Silence, Says Myanmar Ready to Verify Rohingya Refugee Status

Myanmar leader Suu Kyi on Tuesday broke her silence on the ongoing Rohingya crisis in the Rakhine State and said that they will investigate the reasons behind Rohingya Muslims fleeing the country.According to an AP report, Suu Kyi also said that most Rohingya Muslim villages were not affected by the violence in Myanmar. She went on to invite diplomats to visit the country.Suu Kyi further said that Myanmar is ready to verify the refugees' status 'at any time'. The Rohingyas were officially recognized as one of the ethnic communities and as citizens of Myanmar by four successive governments since its independence from the British rule in 1948. The 1982 Citizenship Law, however, removed ethnic and citizenship rights of the Rohingyas.This has rendered the 4,00,000 strong Rohingya population stateless.In a televised speech on the Rohingya crisis that has sent shockwaves across the world and the United Nations, the Myanmar leader said she “feels deeply" for the suffering of "all people" caught up in conflict scorching through Rakhine State."We are concerned to hear the number of Muslims fleeing areas to Bangladesh," she added in the live TV address, condemning any "human rights violations" that may have exacerbated the crisis.The United Nations has severely criticised the administration for what they have termed as “a textbook example of ethnic cleansing”.At least 1,64,000 Rohingya Muslims have entered Bangladesh, escaping from violence in the western state of Rakhine.