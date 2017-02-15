Swift and Ruthless Response Will be Given to Terrorists: Nawaz Sharif

Lahore: Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday said "swift and ruthless" response will be given to terrorists and the war on terror will be taken to its logical end, a day after a terror attack killed 13 people in Lahore.

The premier was presiding over a meeting on law and order at the Governor's House Lahore this evening in the wake of yesterday's terrorist attack outside the Punjab Assembly building that left 13 people dead including two senior police officers and over 80 injured.

"We will give swift, ruthless and successful response to terrorists as it is the only option for us. War on terror will be taken to its logical end," he said.

"No one should think that we will stumble in this struggle due to such terror attacks. Our enemies will be defeated by our national resolve. To wipe out terrorism is our national duty," he said.

Sharif further said: "Neither I nor this nation will forget the sacrifices of our valiant police officers and officials. This is a war of right and wrong and we as a nation are on the right side of history in this war. We will soon see the end of this cancerous terrorism and it's Ideology." He was briefed by Additional Inspector General Crime Terrorism Department Rai Tahir. Sharif was told that CCTV footage had helped in speeding up the investigations.

Tahir told the meeting that 12 terrorists plans were disrupted in 2016.

"Some 231 terrorists have been killed by CTD Punjab. 769 terrorists have been arrested. The CTD and Punjab Police will take revenge from these terrorists as soon as possible. Our fallen heroes have given ultimate sacrifice and we will not let our self and our nation down," Tahir said.

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Federal Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, Federal Defence Minister Khwaja Muhammad Asif, National Security Advisor Lt. Gen. (R) Naseer Khan Janjua and other provincial cabinet members attended the meeting.