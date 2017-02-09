Syria: Russia Expresses Sorrow After Its Warplane Kills 3 Turkish Soldiers

Ankara: Turkey's military says three soldiers were killed in northern Syria in an "accidental" airstrike by a Russian warplane.

The military says 11 other soldiers were wounded in the friendly fire incident on Thursday. The Turkish soldiers were inside a building that was hit by a Russian aircraft, according to a military statement.

The statement said Russia expressed its sorrow and condolences for the incident while President Vladimir Putin called President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The incident comes after Turkey and Russia recently repaired ties that were strained by Turkey's downing of Russian jet near the border with Syria two years ago.