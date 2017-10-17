Taliban Attacks Kill 10 Policemen in Afghanistan, Say Officials
Provincial chief police, Mohammad Zaman, says the attack in Andar district early on Tuesday morning triggered several hours of heavy fighting until the attackers were repelled.
Image for representation/Reuters
Kabul: Afghan officials say Taliban attacks in the country's south, west and east have killed at least 10 policemen.
In southern Ghazni province, the insurgents stormed a security compound, using a suicide car, and killed at least seven policemen. Provincial chief police, Mohammad Zaman, says the attack in Andar district early on Tuesday morning triggered several hours of heavy fighting until the attackers were repelled.
Zaman says the district compound has been destroyed.
In western Farah province, police chief Abdul Maruf Fulad says the Taliban attacked a government compound in Shibkho district, killing three policemen.
The Interior Ministry says a militant attack, including a suicide car bombing is underway in eastern Paktia province's capital, Gardez, where insurgents targeted a police training center.
The Taliban have claimed responsibility for all three attacks.
In southern Ghazni province, the insurgents stormed a security compound, using a suicide car, and killed at least seven policemen. Provincial chief police, Mohammad Zaman, says the attack in Andar district early on Tuesday morning triggered several hours of heavy fighting until the attackers were repelled.
Zaman says the district compound has been destroyed.
In western Farah province, police chief Abdul Maruf Fulad says the Taliban attacked a government compound in Shibkho district, killing three policemen.
The Interior Ministry says a militant attack, including a suicide car bombing is underway in eastern Paktia province's capital, Gardez, where insurgents targeted a police training center.
The Taliban have claimed responsibility for all three attacks.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tendulkar Wants Twitter to Remove Fake Accounts of Arjun and Sara
- Glen Maxwell Hopes New Technique Leads to Ashes Call
- All Is Not Well In Shweta Tiwari's Married Life? Husband Clarifies
- Varun Dhawan To Join Mahatma Gandhi, PM Modi, Big B At Madame Tussauds
- Priyank to Be Back After Being Ousted for Hitting Akash?