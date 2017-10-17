GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Taliban Attacks Kill 10 Policemen in Afghanistan, Say Officials

Provincial chief police, Mohammad Zaman, says the attack in Andar district early on Tuesday morning triggered several hours of heavy fighting until the attackers were repelled.

Associated Press

Updated:October 17, 2017, 12:43 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Taliban Attacks Kill 10 Policemen in Afghanistan, Say Officials
Image for representation/Reuters
Kabul: Afghan officials say Taliban attacks in the country's south, west and east have killed at least 10 policemen.

In southern Ghazni province, the insurgents stormed a security compound, using a suicide car, and killed at least seven policemen. Provincial chief police, Mohammad Zaman, says the attack in Andar district early on Tuesday morning triggered several hours of heavy fighting until the attackers were repelled.

Zaman says the district compound has been destroyed.

In western Farah province, police chief Abdul Maruf Fulad says the Taliban attacked a government compound in Shibkho district, killing three policemen.

The Interior Ministry says a militant attack, including a suicide car bombing is underway in eastern Paktia province's capital, Gardez, where insurgents targeted a police training center.

The Taliban have claimed responsibility for all three attacks.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Rajesh and Nupur Talwar Walk Out of Dasna Jail

Watch: Rajesh and Nupur Talwar Walk Out of Dasna Jail

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES