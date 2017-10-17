GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Taliban Attacks Kill 32, Injure More Than 200 in Afghanistan

Provincial chief police, Mohammad Zaman, says the attack in Andar district early on Tuesday morning triggered several hours of heavy fighting until the attackers were repelled.

Agencies

Updated:October 17, 2017, 3:30 PM IST
Image for representation/Reuters
Kabul: The death toll in a suicide and gun attack on police in southeast Afghanistan has risen to 32 with more than 200 wounded, an official said, in the latest deadly violence to hit the country.

In southern Ghazni province, the insurgents stormed a security compound, using a suicide car. Provincial chief police, Mohammad Zaman, says the attack in Andar district early on Tuesday morning triggered several hours of heavy fighting until the attackers were repelled.

Zaman says the district compound has been destroyed.

In western Farah province, police chief Abdul Maruf Fulad says the Taliban attacked a government compound in Shibkho district.

The Interior Ministry says a militant attack, including a suicide car bombing is underway in eastern Paktia province's capital, Gardez, where insurgents targeted a police training center.

The Taliban have claimed responsibility for all three attacks.
