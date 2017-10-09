Tech Mahindra to Set up Dedicated Centre For Terumo BCT
As Terumo's global Innovation and Development (I&D) partner, Tech Mahindra will provide medical device engineering services out of a dedicated Offshore Development Centre (ODC) at its Bengaluru campus, a statement today said
Tech Mahindra to Set up Dedicated Centre For Terumo BCT (Image: Reuters)
Software services major Tech Mahindra today said it has become one of the tech partners of US-based medical devices company, Terumo BCT. As Terumo's global Innovation and Development (I&D) partner, Tech Mahindra will provide medical device engineering services out of a dedicated Offshore Development Centre (ODC) at its Bengaluru campus, a statement today said. This partnership extends Tech Mahindra's existing relationship with Terumo BCT, it added. "This initiative with Tech Mahindra is designed to complement and extend Terumo BCT's global development capabilities with a particular focus on the India market," the statement said. No financial details of the partnership were disclosed. Terumo BCT is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado and serves customers across 130 countries. It is a leading player in the blood processing systems market.
