1-min read

Teen Attacks, Wounds Several People with Axe in Switzerland

Police didn't specify exactly how many people were hurt and said they were working to determine how serious the injuries were.

Associated Press

Updated:October 23, 2017, 8:38 AM IST
Police stand near the scene after several people where injured in an ax attack in Flums, Switzerland, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017. (Eddy Risch/Keystone via AP)
Berlin: A 17-year-old boy apparently attacked and wounded several people with an axe in a small town in northeastern Switzerland on Sunday evening, police said.

The teenager, a Latvian national who lived locally, was arrested by officers who used firearms and injured him in the process, St. Gallen canton (state) police said.

The incident in the town of Flums started shortly after 8 p.m. Police believe the suspect attacked several people in a town square, then fled with a stolen car, which later was involved in an accident. The suspect continued on foot before attacking more people at a gas station shop, where he was arrested, police said.

The suspect appeared to have been a lone assailant and there was no indication of any terrorist background, police said.

There was no other information on a possible motive.
