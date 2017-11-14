Teenager Arrested on Bestiality Charge in Pakistan's Punjab Province
Mansab Ali, a resident of Jalapur Bhatian police station Hafizabad, some 200km from Lahore, told police that his neighbour Ansar Hussain "abducted" his hen on November 11 and "raped" it. The hen died while being sexually assaulted by Hussain.
Image for representation only.
Lahore: In a bizarre case, a 14-year-old boy has been arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a hen in Pakistan's Punjab province of Pakistan, a media report said on Tuesday.
Mansab Ali, a resident of Jalapur Bhatian police station Hafizabad, some 200km from Lahore, told police that his neighbour Ansar Hussain "abducted" his hen on November 11 and "raped" it.
"The hen died while being sexually assaulted by Hussain. Two persons -- Nasrullah and Tufail - witnessed this act," an FIR quoted the complainant as saying.
Station House Officer Sarfraz Anjum told The Express Tribune that the suspect had been arrested after a medical examination of the hen confirming the sexual assault. "Hussain has also confessed to his crime. The boy said he did it out of sexual frustration," he said.
The reports of swabs collected from the hen were still awaited.
Mansab Ali, a resident of Jalapur Bhatian police station Hafizabad, some 200km from Lahore, told police that his neighbour Ansar Hussain "abducted" his hen on November 11 and "raped" it.
"The hen died while being sexually assaulted by Hussain. Two persons -- Nasrullah and Tufail - witnessed this act," an FIR quoted the complainant as saying.
Station House Officer Sarfraz Anjum told The Express Tribune that the suspect had been arrested after a medical examination of the hen confirming the sexual assault. "Hussain has also confessed to his crime. The boy said he did it out of sexual frustration," he said.
The reports of swabs collected from the hen were still awaited.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Vidya Balan left Stunned After a Reporter Asked Her 'Have You Thought of Losing Weight'; See Video
- Google Doodle Says Happy Birthday to ‘Hole Puncher’ Instead of Pt. Nehru on Nov 14
- Salman Khan on Padmavati Row: Let CBFC Decide the Fate of the Film
- Learnt a Lot From Kohli & Dhoni, Shastri is a Rockstar: Pandya
- New 2018 Ford EcoSport – All You Need To Know