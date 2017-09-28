Thai PM Says Former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra is in Dubai
Ousted former Thai prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra greets supporters as she arrives at the Supreme Court in Bangkok on August 1, 2017. (REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha)
Bangkok: Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said on Thursday that former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra is currently in the United Arab Emirates.
"She is in Dubai," Prayuth told reporters, adding that the Thai foreign ministry has been tracking Yingluck's whereabouts.
"The police will now have to proceed and coordinate with the Foreign Ministry and Interpol," the Prime Minister said.
Aides said she had fled Thailand, fearing a harsh sentence. Last month, Reuters reported that she had escaped to Dubai, where her brother, former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, owns a home.
