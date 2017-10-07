The Key Players in Catalan Independence Crisis

Carles Puigdemont

Catalan Independence Crisis

Catalan President Carles Puigdemont

Mariano Rajoy

Catalonia's government has threatened to declare independence after the region voted in an outlawed referendum.The 62-year-old leader of the conservative Popular Party (PP) has served as Spain's prime minister since December 2011.Rajoy has headed a minority government since a 2016 general election, backed by centrist party Ciudadanos.His detractors accuse him of not having done anything to stop separatist sentiment from surging in Catalonia.Rajoy argues he could not negotiate an independence referendum in the region because it violates Spain's constitution which declares the country indivisible.The 54-year-old president of Catalonia, a former journalist, has advocated for independence since his youth.He became head of the regional government at the start of 2016.He said Wednesday that the region would declare independence in days after 90 percent of voters who took part in the referendum backed Catalonia breaking away from Spain.Puigdemont has said he is willing to go to jail over his separatist push.He is under investigation for alleged crimes of civil disobedience, abuse of office and misuse of public funds for staging