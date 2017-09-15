GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Theresa May Says Speculation Not Helpful After Trump Tweets on London Attack

UK Prime Minister Theresa May said that the police and security services were doing all they could to identify those responsible for the “cowardly attack”.

Reuters

Updated:September 15, 2017, 10:35 PM IST
Britain Prime Minister Theresa May, (File photo/Reuters)
London: British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday it was not helpful for people to speculate on any investigation after US President Donald Trump tweeted that the culprits behind a bombing on a train were in the sights of the police.

Asked about Trump’s tweet saying that those responsible for the bomb in west London which injured 22 people were in the sights of Scotland Yard, May said: “I never think it’s helpful for anybody to speculate on what is an ongoing investigation.”

She also said that the police and security services were doing all they could to identify those responsible for the “cowardly attack”.
