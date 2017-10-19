Theresa May Thanks Britain's Indian Communities on Diwali

Prime Minister Theresa May on Thursday thanked Indians for their contribution to the British society and hailed them as a shining example of what makes the UK great.In her Diwali message, the British Prime Minister said the message of the festival of lights that ultimately good will triumph over evil, hope over despair and light over darkness will resonate with people of all faiths and none."As Prime Minister, I want to take this opportunity to say a special thank you on behalf of the whole country for the immense contributions you all make to every sphere of life in the United Kingdom," read the message released by the Downing Street."From the doctors and nurses serving in our NHS (National Health Service), to the soldiers, sailors and airmen serving in our armed forces, the entrepreneurs creating jobs across our communities, and the stars of arts and culture inspiring and entertaining us, Britain's Indian communities are a shining example of what makes our country great," she said.May was in Brussels for Brexit talks during the annual Diwali celebrations at 10 Downing Street earlier this week, which was hosted by Priti Patel Britains first Indian-origin Cabinet minister in the country this year.But she said the festival remains a "special time" of the year and a chance to connect with Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and Buddhists in Britain.She added: "As successful and integrated communities you maintain your unique traditions while contributing fully to our national life. And you help to show the world that our United Kingdom truly is a place where people from all backgrounds and beliefs can live their lives in freedom and achieve their full potential".May said she will be joining in celebrating the values and freedoms of the festival as she ended her message with 'Shubh Diwali'.