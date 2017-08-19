Three Killed, Six Missing After Two Ships Collide Off Chinese Coast
Beijing: Three people were killed and six others went missing on Saturday after two ships collided off the coast of east China's Fujian province.
The accident happened in the early hours when two cargo ships collided.
A total of 13 people fell into the waters. So far rescuers have pulled out four people, and found three bodies. They are still searching for the remaining six, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.
The two ships, "Andasheng" and "Xindongyuan", belonged to companies from north China's Hebei Province and east China's Anhui Province, respectively. "Xindongyuan" sank in the accident.
