GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Three Killed, Six Missing After Two Ships Collide Off Chinese Coast

The two ships, "Andasheng" and "Xindongyuan", belonged to companies from north China's Hebei Province and east China's Anhui Province, respectively.

PTI

Updated:August 19, 2017, 5:52 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Three Killed, Six Missing After Two Ships Collide Off Chinese Coast
IMAGE FOR REPRESENTATION ONLY.
Beijing: Three people were killed and six others went missing on Saturday after two ships collided off the coast of east China's Fujian province.

The accident happened in the early hours when two cargo ships collided.

A total of 13 people fell into the waters. So far rescuers have pulled out four people, and found three bodies. They are still searching for the remaining six, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The two ships, "Andasheng" and "Xindongyuan", belonged to companies from north China's Hebei Province and east China's Anhui Province, respectively. "Xindongyuan" sank in the accident.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

India's Frontier Villages | #FrontierVillages

India's Frontier Villages | #FrontierVillages

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.