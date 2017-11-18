A strong intensity earthquake measuring 6.9 on Richter Scale hit Tibet's Nyingchi prefecture, located close to Arunachal Pradesh border, in the early hours of on Saturday.The quake struck at 6:34 a.m (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).The quake struck at a depth of about 10 km, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.It was followed by 5-magnitude earthquake at 8:31 a.m (Beijing time) around the same place in the Tibet Autonomous Region.The second quake struck at a depth of about 6 km.There were no immediate reports of loss of life and property.