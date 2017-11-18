GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Tibet Earthquake: 6.9-Magnitude Quake Strikes Tibet Near Arunachal Pradesh Border

It was followed by 5-magnitude earthquake at 8:31 a.m (Beijing time) around the same place in the Tibet Autonomous Region.

PTI

Updated:November 18, 2017, 7:52 AM IST
(Image only for representational purpose)
Beijing: A strong intensity earthquake measuring 6.9 on Richter Scale hit Tibet's Nyingchi prefecture, located close to Arunachal Pradesh border, in the early hours of on Saturday.

The quake struck at 6:34 a.m (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The quake struck at a depth of about 10 km, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

It was followed by 5-magnitude earthquake at 8:31 a.m (Beijing time) around the same place in the Tibet Autonomous Region.

The second quake struck at a depth of about 6 km.

There were no immediate reports of loss of life and property.

More details awaited
