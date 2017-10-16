Tillerson Says US to Continue Diplomacy Until 'First Bomb Drops'

Oct 16, 2017 11:33 am (IST)

North Korea criticises joint Navy drills by the US and South Korea, calls it a "rehearsal for war"

North Korea has called joint military exercises by the United States and South Korea as a "rehearsal for war". North Korea is preparing to test a long-range missile which it believes can reach the west coast of the United States, said a Russian lawmaker who returned from a visit to Pyongyang earlier this month.