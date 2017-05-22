DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
Times Square Driver Says he Tried to Get Mental Help
Richard Rojas, accused of mowing down a crowd of Times Square pedestrians with his car, appears during his arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court. (Photo: AP)
New York: A man accused of mowing down pedestrians in Times Square, killing a teenage Michigan tourist and injuring 22 others, said he had been trying to get psychiatric help.
In a jailhouse interview on Saturday, Richard Rojas told the New York Post (http://nyp.st/2rDrfDD ) that he recently spoke to a mental health counselor at a local veteran's center but they never got back to him.
Rojas, who lived with his mother in the Bronx, drove his car Thursday through Times Square, then made a U-turn and steered his car onto a sidewalk, plowing through helpless tourists for three blocks before crashing into protective barriers, police said.
"I just want to apologize to all the victims' families ... I want to apologize to my mom," Rojas said tearfully during the interview.
"The last thing I remember is driving in my car," Rojas recalled. "Then, I woke up in the precinct ... I was terrified."
