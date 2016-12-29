»
Top Islamic State Commander Killed in Syria, Confirms US Official

Associated Press

December 29, 2016
Washington: A senior US defense official is confirming that a top Islamic State military commander has been killed by a coalition airstrike in Syria.

The official says that Abu Jandal al-Kuwaiti was killed near Tabqa Dam on Monday. He was a key leader of the group in Raqqa. No other details were available.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said earlier this week that he had been targeted by US-led coalition aircraft. And IS supporters on social media had indicated on Tuesday that he had been killed.

The US confirmation was the first official coalition acknowledgment of his death.

The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have been battling Islamic State fighters near the strategically located dam, aided by a barrage of coalition airstrikes in the region.

