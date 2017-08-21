Total Solar Eclipse – After August 2017, the World Needs to Wait until July 2019
The list of the upcoming big or major solar eclipses for the year 2017, 2018 and 2019 from around the world and the last one is a surprise.
File photo of a total solar eclipse (REUTERS)
Solar Eclipse has its own charm and people across the globe love to follow its cosmic geometry. August 21st, 2017 i.e. today, the Total Solar Eclipse will be visible all over the North America from 1PM EDT i.e. 10:30PM IST. The countdown to the Great American Solar Eclipse 2017 has begun and people are equipped with their solar filters although at the moment of totality the solar eclipse could be seen with naked eye.
After today’s total Solar Eclipse in North America, the next Total Solar Eclipse will be seen on July 2nd 2019 in the South Pacific. Let us take you through the list of the upcoming big or major solar eclipses for the year 2017, 2018 and 2019 from around the world and the last one is a surprise:
Total Solar Eclipse – July 2nd 2019
The next Total Solar Eclipse that the world can observe will pass through the South Pacific, Chile and Argentina with totality on 2nd of July next year. This solar eclipse will be partially seen through some parts of South Pacific and South America as well. The instant of greatest eclipse will take place at 19:24:07 TD (19:22:58 UT1). The total solar eclipse of July 2nd 2019 will take place with a long duration at greatest eclipse of 04m33s. It has an eclipse magnitude of 1.0459.
Partial Solar Eclipse – Feb 15th, 2018
The first solar eclipse of 2018 that falls on the 15th of Feb will be a partial solar eclipse that will cover Antartica and South America. The instant of greatest eclipse will take place at 20:52:33 TD (20:51:25 UT1). It is going to be a really deep partial eclipse with an eclipse magnitude of 0.5991, while Gamma has a value of -1.2116.
Partial Solar Eclipse – July 13th, 2018
This Partial Solar Eclipse will be seen in South Australia. The instant of greatest eclipse of this partial solar eclipse will take place at 03:02:16 TD (03:01:07 UT1). It is also going to be a very deep partial eclipse with an eclipse magnitude of 0.3365 and Gamma value of -1.3542.
Partial Solar Eclipse – August 11th, 2018
This Partial Solar Eclipse will be seen in North Europe and Northeast Asia. The instant of greatest eclipse will take place at 09:47:28 TD (09:46:19 UT1). It is going to be a deep partial eclipse with an eclipse magnitude of 0.7368 and Gamma value of 1.1476.
Partial Solar Eclipse – January 6th 2019
This Partial Solar Eclipse will hit Northeast Asia and North Pacific. The instant of greatest eclipse will take place at 01:42:38 TD (01:41:29 UT1). It will be a deep partial eclipse with an eclipse magnitude of 0.7146 and Gamma value of 1.1417.
Annular Solar Eclipse – December 26th 2019
Annular Solar Eclipse happens when moon takes the center of the Sun and forms a ring of fire or annulus on its outer edges. The one to hit India, Saudi Arabia, Sumatra and Borneo, this Annular Solar Eclipse will also be seen partially in various parts of Asia and Australia as well. The instant of greatest eclipse will take place at 05:18:53 TD (05:17:44 UT1). It will have an eclipse magnitude of 0.97010 and Gamma value of 0.41351.
Although the next eclipses are some months far and the next Total Eclipse is around 2 years ahead, you can watch the Great American Solar Eclipse which is just a few hours away, live streamed by NASA on its official website: https://eclipse2017.nasa.gov/
