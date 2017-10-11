Trial Sees Video of Kim Jong-Un's Half-Brother on Stretcher

Footage of the North Korean leader's half-brother being wheeled out of a Malaysian airport on a stretcher after being poisoned was shown at the trial of his alleged killers today.Video from airport security cameras also showed Kim Jong-Nam having difficulty walking after the attack, and footage of two women who allegedly murdered him fleeing the scene.Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong and Indonesian Siti Aisyah are accused of murdering Kim on February 13 by rubbing the nerve agent VX on his face in a Cold War-style hit that stunned the world.Police told the court he had been carrying the equivalent of about USD 100,000 at the time.The women, who were arrested a few days afterwards and face death by hanging if convicted, have pleaded not guilty to killing the estranged half-brother of Kim Jong-Un at the airport near the capital Kuala Lumpur.The defendants say they were duped into believing they were taking part in a prank for a reality TV show, and their lawyers blame North Korean agents for the assassination.Today the Shah Alam High Court outside the capital was shown footage of Kim being accompanied by airport staff to an on-site medical clinic after the attack.At first he looked fine and was walking normally but later footage showed him taking small steps and staggering.He was then shown lying on a wheeled stretcher, with some sort of breathing equipment attached to his face and surrounded by paramedics.The paramedics are seen treating him in a corridor before he is wheeled into an elevator.Earlier, the court saw CCTV footage of Kim arriving at the departure hall of Kuala Lumpur International Airport's budget terminal and heading towards a check-in counter.Another video showed Aisyah, 25, running out of the departure hall and later leaving a toilet.Huong, 29, was shown in footage entering a toilet. The pair are later shown in the taxi pick-up area of the airport and Aisyah is seen getting into a taxi.Police officer Wan Azirul Nizam Che Wan Aziz testified yesterday that Huong had attacked Kim in a "quite aggressive" fashion and had carried out an apparent practice run at the airport two days earlier.Wan Azirul also said today that money equivalent to about USD 100,000 was found in Kim's bag. He said it was being kept by the Malaysian police.