Trump Administration Willing to Work With Russia Against Islamic State
File photo of US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)
Beirut: The Trump administration says it is willing to partner with Moscow to combat the Islamic State group.
In his first daily White House press briefing, press secretary Sean Spicer said Monday that President Donald Trump has been "very clear" that he will "work with any country committed to defeating ISIS."
He says the administration will work "with Russia or anyone else" to defeat the militant group, either militarily or economically.
The president has vowed to defeat IS "quickly" when he takes office, though he has not provided specifics on his plans for US military efforts in Iraq and Syria.
On Monday the Russian Defense Ministry announced that it had carried out a joint airstrike mission with US-led coalition warplanes against IS in Syria. That claim was immediately denied by the Pentagon.
