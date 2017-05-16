Trump Did Not Cause Lapse in National Security: US NSA HR McMaster

WASHINGTON: National security adviser H.R. McMaster said on Tuesday that U.S. President Donald Trump did not have an inappropriate conversation or one that caused a lapse in national security when he met with senior Russian officials last week at the White House.

"I stand by my statement that I made yesterday," McMaster told a White House briefing. "What I'm saying is really the premise of that (Washington Post) article was false, that in any way the president had a conversation that was inappropriate or resulted in any kind of lapse in national security."