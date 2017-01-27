Trump Hints Pakistani, Afghan Visa Applicants to Face 'Extreme Vetting'
US President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a press conference in Trump Tower, Manhattan, New York, on January 11, 2017. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: US President Donald Trump has indicated that both Pakistan and Afghanistan will be among the countries whose citizens will have to go through an "extreme vetting" process before entering the United States, According to a Dawn report.
"We're going to have extreme vetting in all cases. And I mean extreme. And we're not letting people in if we think there’s even a little chance of some problem," he replied.
Asked if this was the Muslim ban that he had talked about during the election campaign, he said: "It's not the Muslim ban. But it's countries that have tremendous terror.... And it's countries that people are going to come in and cause us tremendous problems."
He said: "It's going to be very hard to come in. Right now it's very easy to come in. It's gonna be very, very hard."
Reports that the Trump administration would establish a registry for collecting data about Muslims living in the US brought thousands of protesters out in a New York park on Wednesday night and a former secretary of state said she too would register as a Muslim if Muslims were asked to do so, Dawn said.
Madeleine Albright, the first woman US secretary of state, tweeted: "I was raised Catholic, became Episcopalian and found out later my family was Jewish. I stand ready to register as Muslim in solidarity."
