Donald Trump Inauguration Live: Buy American Hire American, Says New US President

Jan 20, 2017 6:26 pm (IST)

CNN brings you this itinerary of resident-elect Donald Trump's inauguration today in Washington.The timings are in Easter Time which is 10:30 hours behind Indian Standard Time.

What to expect

8:30 a.m. ET: Trump will attend a church service with his family. Vice President-elect Mike Pence and his family will also join the soon-to-be first family along with Cabinet designees, other family members and friends.

9:30 a.m. ET: Trump will attend a White House tea reception hosted by President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama. Pence and his family will also be in attendance.

10:30 a.m. ET: The President-elect and his family will travel to the US Capitol for the swearing in ceremony.

Around noon ET: Trump and Pence will be sworn in. Their families, the Obamas, members of Congress and the US Supreme Court justices will be among the attendees.

The ceremony concludes and President Trump and Vice-President Pence will bid farewell to the Obamas and the Bidens.