Donald Trump Inauguration Live: Buy American Hire American, Says New US President

Event Highlights
The Clergies at Trump's Ceremony
Trump begins speech
Trump's Oath
Trump is President
Obama, Trump arrive at Capitol Hill
Obama, Trump leave for Capitol Hill
Clintons arrive at inauguration
Dignitaries arrive at Capitol Hill
Trumps arrive at White House
Trump on way to White House
Obama tweets goodbye
Trump attends church service
Trump 10 promises for Day 1
Meet the New First Family
How the day will pan out
Donald Trump has been sworn in as the 45th president of the United States, taking power over a divided country after winning a savage campaign. Mike Pence was sworn in as the Vice-President.
Trump took oath before around 900,000 people outside the domed US Capitol, with US Chief Justice John Roberts presiding.
India was represented at the ceremony by Ambassador Navtej Singh Sarna.
Stay tuned for live updates:
Former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, are departing Washington.
The Obamas held hands as they walked to a military helicopter parked outside the East Front of the Capitol after Donald Trump took the oath of office.
Donald Trump and first lady Melania (meh-LAH'-nee-ah) Trump escorted the Obamas, and then the couples exchanges small talk and handshakes.
The helicopter is heading to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, where Obama will address staff and supporters before he and his wife fly to California for a vacation.
The Obamas will return to Washington where they will live while their youngest daughter will finish school.
(Inputs: Associated Press)
The rabbi, Marvin Hier, founded the Simon Wiesenthal Center in Los Angeles to fight anti-Semitism and bigotry. More than 3,000 people signed a petition asking him not to participate in this inauguration because they said Mr. Trump has only encouraged bigots.
Rabbi Hier stood by his decision. He is friendly with the family of Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and an Orthodox Jew. His family are big donors to the Wiesenthal Center.
Franklin Graham addresses Trump directly, saying that rain is a sign of God’s favor. His father, Billy Graham, prayed at the inaugurations of Richard Nixon, George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton. Then he passed the baton to Franklin, who prayed at George W. Bush’s first inauguration.
Source: New York times
Melania Trump and Hillary Clinton are wearing the same designer at the inauguration https://t.co/MMezDfihYB— TIME (@TIME) January 20, 2017
At the corner where protesters just smashed windows before being dispersed by teargas. Employees and customers were inside the Starbucks. pic.twitter.com/UadgOe3V6y— jodikantor (@jodikantor) January 20, 2017
Cannot overstate contrast between the calm ceremony at the Capitol and the feeling in the streets. pic.twitter.com/057o4H87KL— jodikantor (@jodikantor) January 20, 2017
Mike Pence said he will take the oath on the Reagan family bible, which President Reagan used in his inaugurations. Pence said he would have it open to the passage in II Corinithians 7:14, which begins, “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves and pray…” : Laurie Goodstein
National Religion Correspondent, New York Times
An estimated 900,000 people are gathered in Washington to see @realDonaldTrump's #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/8VO6D2cwwQ— Sky News (@SkyNews) January 20, 2017
Here's a look at what gold has done in previous inauguration years https://t.co/lskVgsGrj2 #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/OpZ8miCuL1— Bloomberg (@business) January 20, 2017
Pastor Paula White-Cain delivers invocation at Donald Trump's inaugural swearing-in ceremony https://t.co/YpuCylp4Iz https://t.co/5QnJS152fC— CNN (@CNN) January 20, 2017
Donald Trump waves to the crowd and mouths “Thank you”
President-elect Donald Trump arrives at his inaugural swearing-in ceremony https://t.co/YpuCylp4Iz https://t.co/M7V7dN8aLf— CNN (@CNN) January 20, 2017
Bernie Sanders has a message on Donald Trump's inauguration day: "We are not giving up" https://t.co/vbDipqkcqq— TIME (@TIME) January 20, 2017
Eric Trump looking out over the #InaugurationDay crowd: "This is unbelievable." https://t.co/JAKTksnB0V https://t.co/JCnhoob0iA— CNN (@CNN) January 20, 2017
Donald Trump's children arrive at Capitol Hill for his inaugural swearing-in ceremony https://t.co/YpuCylp4Iz https://t.co/BadkC1kePy— CNN (@CNN) January 20, 2017
In 2009, @BarackObama had the largest ever crowd for an inauguration. Today's crowd is expected to be much smaller https://t.co/ZawoVPzKP8 pic.twitter.com/v7363FFPvB— Sky News (@SkyNews) January 20, 2017
Bernie Sanders arrives at the inaugural swearing-in ceremony https://t.co/YpuCylp4Iz #inauguration https://t.co/SJ2rZXHaLM— CNN (@CNN) January 20, 2017
Former President Bill Clinton and former first lady Hillary Clinton arrive for #InaugurationDay https://t.co/GlDX6v1Qah pic.twitter.com/hQZ5BaJNnj— CNN (@CNN) January 20, 2017
Dignitaries arriving for Donald Trump's inauguration at Capitol Hill
Former Republican Vice Presidents Dick Cheney and Dan Quayle arrive to attend the ceremony.
1996 Republican Presidential nominee Bob Dole arrives in a wheelchair for the ceremony.
Kellyanne Conway, Trump’s last campaign manager and an incoming senior advisor also arrive for the ceremony.
Donald Trump's two ex-wives will attend the inauguration https://t.co/tVDAjxnh3l— TIME (@TIME) January 20, 2017
Moments ago when Obamas welcomed Donald and Melania Trump to the White House
JUST IN: President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama greet President-elect Trump and wife Melania https://t.co/RxTvfL9m8H #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/eHs2pgD35O— CNN (@CNN) January 20, 2017
Outgoing US President Barack Obama left the Oval Office for the last time, as he prepares for the inauguration of his successor Donald Trump
.@POTUS takes his final walk down the White House colonnade. pic.twitter.com/dIC1cukzVl— Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) January 20, 2017
I'm still asking you to believe - not in my ability to bring about change, but in yours. I believe in change because I believe in you.— President Obama (@POTUS) January 20, 2017
Presidents Barack Obama tweets goodbye
I won't stop; I'll be right there with you as a citizen, inspired by your voices of truth and justice, good humor, and love.— President Obama (@POTUS) January 20, 2017
'I told you - that you would be the 45th President of the United States, long before the first primary vote...'— Dan Scavino Jr. (@DanScavino) January 20, 2017
Pastor @robertjeffress
Dan Scavino, Donald Trump’s social media director tweeting from inside church
'History in the making....'— Dan Scavino Jr. (@DanScavino) January 20, 2017
Pastor @robertjeffress #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/NpTRqS88mD
Trumps arriving at St John’s Church:
Donald Trump and his family have arrived for a church service at St. John's Episcopal Church #InaugurationDay https://t.co/RxTvfL9m8H pic.twitter.com/B1b98vLrsn— CNN (@CNN) January 20, 2017
President-elect Donald Trump and wife, Melania, depart the Blair House #InaugurationDay https://t.co/RxTvfL9m8H https://t.co/uSOxxWnqnT— CNN (@CNN) January 20, 2017
#inauguration2017 fact: @realDonaldTrump will hope not to follow the same path as William Henry Harrison... pic.twitter.com/UkPBIB8VO2— Sky News (@SkyNews) January 20, 2017
A look at #inauguration preparations in Washington DC in 360° https://t.co/VbixUsozJR pic.twitter.com/gjDJ6tH1W1— AFP news agency (@AFP) January 20, 2017
As Donald Trump prepares to take the oath of office, his wax likeness is appearing in museums around the world pic.twitter.com/DPP21Zv7xP— AFP news agency (@AFP) January 20, 2017
Here’s a look at 10 of the key promises Donald Trump made for his first day as president:
—Introduce a constitutional amendment for congressional term limits.
—Freeze hiring for the federal government to reduce payrolls, although the military, public safety and public health agencies would be exempt.
—Ban White House and congressional officials from becoming lobbyists for five years after they leave the government.
—Announce plans to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico or withdraw from the deal.
—Formally withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership.
—Lift restrictions on mining coal and drilling for oil and natural gas.
—Remove any Obama-era roadblocks to energy projects such as the Keystone XL pipeline.
—Cancel US payments to U.N. climate change programs and redirect the money to US water and environmental infrastructure.
—Stop all federal funding to "sanctuary cities," places where local officials don't arrest or detain immigrants living in the country illegally for federal authorities.
—Suspend immigration from regions associated with terrorism where vetting is difficult.
Alec Baldwin impersonates Donald Trump during a massive protest in New York City https://t.co/JlL2RV5XQu pic.twitter.com/BX9JPS154F— CNN (@CNN) January 20, 2017
Hours before his inauguration Friday, US President-elect Donald Trump tweeted that his job of shaking up America's political and economic status quo is about to begin.
It all begins today! I will see you at 11:00 A.M. for the swearing-in. THE MOVEMENT CONTINUES - THE WORK BEGINS!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2017
The sunrise over Washington, DC on #InaugurationDay as Donald Trump is set to become America's 45th president https://t.co/RxTvfL9m8H pic.twitter.com/dZlPn9Trxa— CNN (@CNN) January 20, 2017
CNN brings you this itinerary of resident-elect Donald Trump's inauguration today in Washington.The timings are in Easter Time which is 10:30 hours behind Indian Standard Time.
What to expect
8:30 a.m. ET: Trump will attend a church service with his family. Vice President-elect Mike Pence and his family will also join the soon-to-be first family along with Cabinet designees, other family members and friends.
9:30 a.m. ET: Trump will attend a White House tea reception hosted by President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama. Pence and his family will also be in attendance.
10:30 a.m. ET: The President-elect and his family will travel to the US Capitol for the swearing in ceremony.
Around noon ET: Trump and Pence will be sworn in. Their families, the Obamas, members of Congress and the US Supreme Court justices will be among the attendees.
The ceremony concludes and President Trump and Vice-President Pence will bid farewell to the Obamas and the Bidens.
#inauguration2017 fact: 28,000 uniformed personnel will be under the direction of the US Secret Service to maintain security today pic.twitter.com/NVm8wIJ2nY— Sky News (@SkyNews) January 20, 2017
"We will make America great again" - @MELANIATRUMPhttps://t.co/q1G26PpPJT #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/UbmO6ek2zm— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 20, 2017
Here's everything you need to know about Trump's inauguration and weekend protests #InaugurationDay https://t.co/VsSrqD2aRU pic.twitter.com/RfDomVinxw— CNN (@CNN) January 20, 2017
Photogallery
-
StarGaze: Shraddha Kapoor Parties With Farhan Akhtar, SRK Attends OK Jaanu Special Screening
-
Kishwer Merchant- Suyyash Rai Wedding: Look Who All Attended the Reception Party
-
Hollywood Friday: Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone Starrer La La Land Releases This Week
-
Hollywood Friday: Moana All Set to Bring Disney's Magic On-Screen This Week