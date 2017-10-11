Donald Trump Names Eric Hargan as Acting US Health Secretary
Eric Hargan is currently deputy secretary of HHS and earlier served on Trump's transition team for HHS.
File photo of US President Donald Trump.
Washington: President Donald Trump has appointed Eric Hargan as acting Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS), the White House said on Tuesday.
Hargan is currently deputy secretary of HHS and earlier served on Trump's transition team for HHS.
The appointment comes following Tom Price's resignation as HHS Secretary last week over his use of costly private charter planes for government business.
US Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, considered a potential successor to Price, said on Tuesday he believed he could best serve the Trump administration in his current role.
