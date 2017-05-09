DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
Trump Picks Neil Chatterjee for Key Federal Energy Agency
US President Donald Trump. (Image: Reuters)
Washington: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday nominated Indian-American Neil Chatterjee to a key administration position in the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, an agency charged with overseeing America's power grid and deciding on multibillion-dollar energy projects.
The White House said Trump intends to nominate Neil Chatterjee, 40, of Kentucky as a Member of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for the term expiring June 30, 2021.
Prior to serving McConnell, he worked as a principal in Government Relations for National Rural Electric Cooperative Association and as an aide to House Republican Conference Chairwoman Deborah Pryce of Ohio.
A Lexington, Kentucky native, he is a graduate of St Lawrence University and the University of Cincinnati College of Law.
Chatterjee needs to be confirmed by the Senate before he can be sworn in as a member of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
Last week, US lawmakers had expressed concern over vacancy in this important federal regulatory commission.
"We can't do much of anything in the energy space until there is a functioning quorum at the FERC. First, we need to get names so that we can actually act as a committee. Believe me, I am urging anybody who will listen that they need to get moving on it," she said.
