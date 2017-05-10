X

Trump Tells Russia to 'Rein in' Syria's Assad During Meeting With Minister

Reuters

Updated: May 10, 2017, 10:58 PM IST
US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the White House in Washington on May 10, 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Kevin Lamarque)

Washington: US President Donald Trump urged Russia to "rein in" Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during a meeting with Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, the White House said on Wednesday.

"Trump emphasized the need to work together to end the conflict in Syria, in particular, underscoring the need for Russia to rein in the Assad regime, Iran, and Iranian proxies," the White House said in a statement.

US-backed Syrian militias say capture Tabqa from Islamic State

Meanwhile, US-backed Syrian militias said they fully captured the town of Tabqa and an adjacent dam, Syria's largest, from Islamic State on Wednesday, some 40 km (25 miles) west of Raqqa city.

With air strikes and special forces from the US-led coalition, the Syrian Democratic Forces, an alliance of Kurdish and Arab fighters, have been closing in on Raqqa, Islamic State State's base of operations in Syria.

First Published: May 10, 2017, 10:58 PM IST
