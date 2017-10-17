Trump to Travel to Japan, China, S Korea on East Asia Tour

: President Donald Trump will travel to Japan, South Korea, China, and east Asian nations next month to underscore his commitment to longstanding American alliances and partnerships, the White House said on Monday.The November 3-14 tour would be Trump's maiden trip to the region as president."The president's travel will underscore his commitment to longstanding United States alliances and partnerships, and reaffirm United States leadership in promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific region," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said.Leaving White House on November 3 and with a stopover in Hawaii, Trump will commence his visit to Asia beginning with Japan on November 5.While in Japan, Trump will meet with American and Japanese service members, and participate in bilateral meetings with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who will also host him for a meeting with the families of Japanese citizens abducted by the North Korean regime, Sanders said.During his visit to South Korea on November 7, Trump will participate in a bilateral meeting with President Moon Jae-in and visit American and South Korean service members.He will speak at the National Assembly, where he will celebrate the enduring alliance and friendship between the US and the Republic of Korea, and call on the international community to join together in maximising pressure on North Korea."On November 8, President Trump will arrive in Beijing, China for a series of bilateral, commercial, and cultural events, including meetings with President Xi Jinping," Sanders said, adding that Trump will then travel to Danang, Vietnam, on November 10.There, he will participate in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting and deliver a speech at the APEC CEO Summit."In the speech, the president will present the United States' vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific region and underscore the important role the region plays in advancing America's economic prosperity," Sanders said.On November 11, Trump will travel to Hanoi, for an official visit and bilateral engagements with President Tran Dai Quang and other senior Vietnamese leaders.Trump will arrive in Manila, on November 12 to participate in the Special Gala Celebration Dinner for the 50th Anniversary of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).On November 13, the US president will celebrate the 40th anniversary of US-ASEAN relations at the US-ASEAN Summit and participate in bilateral meetings with President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines and other leaders, said the presidential spokesperson.