Trump Tower Evacuated Due to Suspicious Package

New York: Police ordered Trump Tower to be evacuated on Tuesday after the discovery of a suspicious package, but the "all clear" was issued shortly thereafter, when the package was found to contain children's toys, media reports said.

President-elect Donald Trump, whose residence and business offices are located in the building, is spending the holidays in Florida.

Unofficial reports indicate that the fire department received a tip about a "suspicious package" in the building, located on 5th Avenue near 56th Street in Manhattan, Efe news agency reports.

The New York Police Department announced shortly after 5 p.m. that the "all clear" had been given after the package was found to be a bag containing children's toys.

A police spokesperson had confirmed on Twitter that the fire department had responded to the report of a suspicious package in the foyer of Trump Tower.

Minutes later, however, the same official said that the "all clear" had been issued after the package had been inspected by the bomb squad.

Images posted on the social networks show people running through the foyer of the building, which has become a tourist attraction since Trump won the November 8 election.