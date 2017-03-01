  • Associate Sponsor
»
1-min read

Trump's New Immigration Order Drops Iraq From Travel Ban List: Officials

Associated Press

Updated: March 1, 2017, 10:10 AM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Trump's New Immigration Order Drops Iraq From Travel Ban List: Officials
People protest against President Donald Trump's travel ban in New York City

Washington: US officials say President Donald Trump's new immigration order will remove Iraq from the list of countries whose citizens face a temporary US travel ban.

Four officials say the administration's decision follows pressure from the Pentagon and State Department. They had urged the White House to reconsider Iraq's inclusion given its key role in fighting the Islamic State group.

Trump is expected to sign the new order Wednesday. It is designed to replace an earlier Trump order that was blocked by federal courts.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to discuss the order before it is signed.

They said six countries — Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen -— will remain on the travel ban list.

First Published: March 1, 2017, 10:10 AM IST
Read full article
Next Story
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.