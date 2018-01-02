Donald Trump's Statement of No Importance, Do Not Want US Aid: Pakistan Foreign Minister
Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif retaliated to Trump’s claim and said that his “no more” claim stands no ground as all aids provided by the US has been accounted for.
File image of Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: A day after US President Donald Trump said that US had been “foolish” to provide aid to Pakistan, the country’s Foreign Minister, Khawaja Asif lashed out at the former saying they have already refused “to do more” for the US.
A Geo News report has quoted Asif as saying, “We have already told the US that we will not do more, so Trump’s ‘no more’ does not hold any importance.”
In a strongly worded message in his first tweet of the year, Trump said on Monday that US has “foolishly” given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, but in return Pakistan has given nothing but "lies and deceit". “They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!” he wrote.
Asif retaliated to Trump’s claim and said that his “no more” claim stands no ground as all aids provided by the US has been accounted for. “Pakistan is ready to publicly provide every detail of the US aid that it has received,” he said in a statement.
Asif added, “The claim by Trump regarding the funds, if we account for it, they include reimbursements too for the services rendered by Pakistan.”
The relations between the US and Pakistan, long vital for both, have chilled steadily since Trump declared that Pakistan "gives safe haven to agents of chaos, violence and terror." Trump’s tweet came just two days after a media report said that the US government was strongly considering withholding $255 million in aid to Pakistan for failing to cooperate on counter-terrorism operations. Asif also sent out a tweet soon after President Trump's tweet, saying, "We will respond to President Trump's tweet shortly inshallah...Will let the world know the truth..difference between facts & fiction." Shortly after Trump's attack, Asif had called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. "The meeting held a detailed review of the Trump's statement," the Geo TV reported, citing its sources. It said the two leaders also discussed on the country's foreign policy.
“Trump is disappointed at the US defeat in Afghanistan and that is the only reason he is flinging accusations at Pakistan,” the foreign minister said in his statement later.
The Geo News report stated that Asif has said Pakistan does not want any aid from the US, whether they block it or not. "Trump can ask his administration as to why were funds given to Pakistan."
Asif further refused to let the US dictate terms to Pakistan and that the government’s priority is “the betterment of Pakistan” and not any other country’s interests.
The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2018
We will respond to President Trump's tweet shortly inshallah...Will let the world know the truth..difference between facts & fiction.. — Khawaja M. Asif (@KhawajaMAsif) January 1, 2018
