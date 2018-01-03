Trump’s Tweet Negated Our Sacrifices, Says ‘Deeply Disappointed’ Pakistan

Pakistan expressed “deep disappointment” at the allegations by the US President Donald Trump saying that it negated the sacrifices made by the Islamic republic.Chaired by PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, the national security committee meeting on Tuesday said that the accusations levelled by the United States struck at the trust between the two countries and that Pakistan has fought the war against terrorism using its own resources.A statement issued after the meeting, as reported by Dawn newspaper, which was attended by high level officials including Pakistan’s ambassador to the US, said, “the huge sacrifices made by Pakistan, including loss of tens of thousands of lives, could not be trivialised so heartlessly by pushing all of it behind a monetary value, and that too an imagined one.” The council further said that Pakistan could not be held responsible and that it was due to Pakistan’s efforts that many Afghanistan based terror groups were unable to expand.The United States of America, on Wednesday, officially confirmed the cutting of aids to Pakistan, two days after President Donald Trump had accused the Islamic republic of giving a safe haven to terrorists."The (US) administration is withholding $255 million in assistance to Pakistan. There are clear reasons for this. Pakistan has played a double game for years" said Nikki Haley, US Ambassador the United Nations, adding that the US president will go to great lengths to stop all funding from Pakistan as they continue to support terrorists.