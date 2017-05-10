DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Tunnel With Nuclear Waste Collapses in Washington State
This image provided by the U.S. Department of Energy shows a 20-foot by 20-foot hole in the roof of a storage tunnel at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation near Richland, Washington. (Image: AP)
Spokane: A portion of an underground tunnel containing rail cars filled with radioactive waste collapsed at a sprawling storage facility in a remote area of Washington state, forcing an evacuation of some workers at the site that made plutonium for nuclear weapons for decades after World War II.
No workers were inside the tunnel when it collapsed on Tuesday, causing soil on the surface above to sink two to four feet (half to 1.2 meters) over a 400 square foot (37.1 square meters) area, officials said.
The tunnels are hundreds of feet long, with about eight feet (2.4 meters) of soil covering them, the US Department of Energy said.
It was discovered as part of a routine inspection and occurred during a massive cleanup that has been under way since the 1980s and costs more than USD 2 billion a year. The work is expected to take until 2060 and cost more than $100 billion.
Workers near the site were evacuated and hundreds of others farther away were told to remain indoors for several hours, the federal agency said.
Recommended For You
- Tendulkar Gets Nostalgic, Says Mother First Chanted 'Sachin, Sachin'
- Meet Akshitha Valslan, The Girl Who Plays Mahendra In Baahubali 2
- Why the Lexus LX 450d is No Match For the Range Rover Autobiography
- This Man Predicted Why Katappa Killed Baahubali In 2015 And It's Bang On
- When MS Dhoni Was Left Embarrassed Due To His Chennai Super Kings Link