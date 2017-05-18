Turkey Calls For Ouster of US Envoy In-charge of Countering IS

Turkey called on Thursday for the ouster of the US diplomat who coordinates the international coalition fighting against the Islamic State (IS) group in Iraq and Syria, accusing him of backing Syrian Kurdish militia.

Washington and Ankara are bitterly at odds over US support for the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) in Syria, a faction that Turkey considers a front for banned Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) separatists.

"Brett McGurk is definitely giving support to PKK and YPG. It would be useful if this person was replaced," Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told the private NTV television.