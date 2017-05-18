X

1-min read

Turkey Calls For Ouster of US Envoy In-charge of Countering IS

Reuters

Updated: May 18, 2017, 4:54 PM IST
Turkey Calls For Ouster of US Envoy In-charge of Countering IS
Brett McGurk, the United States' envoy to the coalition against Islamic State, listens to the translation during a news conference in Amman, Jordan, May 15, 2016. (File image: REUTERS)

Turkey called on Thursday for the ouster of the US diplomat who coordinates the international coalition fighting against the Islamic State (IS) group in Iraq and Syria, accusing him of backing Syrian Kurdish militia.

Washington and Ankara are bitterly at odds over US support for the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) in Syria, a faction that Turkey considers a front for banned Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) separatists.

"Brett McGurk is definitely giving support to PKK and YPG. It would be useful if this person was replaced," Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told the private NTV television.

First Published: May 18, 2017, 4:54 PM IST
