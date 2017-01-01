Turkey Terror: White House Condemns 'Horrific' Istanbul Attack
A woman reacts after terror attack in Turkey.
Washington: The White House condemned the "savagery" of at least one gunman in Istanbul who killed at least 35 people and wounded 40 others as they celebrated the New Year, calling the attack "horrific."
The gunman reportedly dressed as Santa Claus shot dead a policeman and a civilian at the entrance to the Reina nightclub, one of the city's most exclusive party venues, before going on a shooting rampage inside, according to the authorities.
NTV television said many party-goers threw themselves into the Bosphorus in panic after the attack and efforts were under way to rescue them from the waters.
"The United States condemns in the strongest terms the horrific terrorist attack at a nightclub in Istanbul, Turkey, which has left dozens dead and many more wounded," National Security Council spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.
Price added, "We reaffirm the support of the United States for Turkey, our NATO ally, in our shared determination to confront and defeat all forms of terrorism. That such an atrocity could be perpetrated upon innocent revellers, many of whom were celebrating New Year's Eve, underscores the savagery of the attackers".
Recommended For You
- TOP BOSSES OUTSupreme Court Removes Anurag Thakur as BCCI President
- Angel ReturnsTaher Shah Is At It Again, Spreads 'Humanity Love' With His Latest Single
- cricket cleansingSupreme Court Tells Cricket Administrators Above 70 to Vacate Post
- Can't wait!Raees, Baahubali 2, Rangoon: The Highly Anticipated Films of 2017
- Partner ContentThe Tech And Auto Show: The Great Rajasthan Food Trail Special