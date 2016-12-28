Turkish Military 'Neutralizes' 44 Islamic State Militants in Northern Syria
Representative image
Ankara: The Turkish military said on Wednesday it had "neutralized" 44 Islamic State militants and wounded 117 as part of its operation in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab.
In a statement, the military also said seven rebels had been wounded in clashes over the past day, while 157 Islamic State targets had been struck by artillery and other weaponry.
Rebels supported by Turkish troops have laid siege to al-Bab for weeks under the "Euphrates Shield" operation launched by Turkey nearly four months ago to sweep the Sunni hardliners and Kurdish fighters from its Syrian border.
