Twin Mosque Bombings During Friday Prayers Claim 72 Lives in Afghanistan
The attack occurred at Imam Zaman mosque in the western Dasht-e-Barchi part of Kabul, as Shia worshippers gathered for prayers.
File photo of Afghan security forces inspecting the site of a suicide attack near a Shia mosque in Kabul on September 29, 2017. (REUTERS/Omar Sobhani)
Kabul:Suicide bombers attacked two mosques in Afghanistan on Friday, killing at least 72 people including children, officials and witnesses said.
One bomber walked into a Shi'ite Muslim mosque in the capital Kabul as people were praying on Friday night and detonated an explosive, one of the worshippers there, Mahmood Shah Husaini, said.
At least 39 people died in the blast at the Imam Zaman mosque in the city's western Dasht-e-Barchi district, interior ministry spokesman Najib Danish said.
No group claimed responsibility. But Shi'ite Muslims have suffered a series of attacks in Afghanistan in recent months, many of them claimed by the Sunni Muslim militants of Islamic State.
Separately, a suicide bombing killed at least 33 people at a mosque in central Ghor province, a police spokesman said.
The attack appeared to target a local leader from the Jamiat political party, according to a statement from Balkh provincial governor Atta Mohammad Noor, a leading figure in Jamiat.
Again, no one immediately claimed responsibility.
One bomber walked into a Shi'ite Muslim mosque in the capital Kabul as people were praying on Friday night and detonated an explosive, one of the worshippers there, Mahmood Shah Husaini, said.
At least 39 people died in the blast at the Imam Zaman mosque in the city's western Dasht-e-Barchi district, interior ministry spokesman Najib Danish said.
No group claimed responsibility. But Shi'ite Muslims have suffered a series of attacks in Afghanistan in recent months, many of them claimed by the Sunni Muslim militants of Islamic State.
Separately, a suicide bombing killed at least 33 people at a mosque in central Ghor province, a police spokesman said.
The attack appeared to target a local leader from the Jamiat political party, according to a statement from Balkh provincial governor Atta Mohammad Noor, a leading figure in Jamiat.
Again, no one immediately claimed responsibility.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs New Zealand: We Rely on Kuldeep & Chahal a Lot, Says Rohit
- Aamir Khan Reveals He Rejected Rajinikanth's Role in 2.0. Here's Why
- WhatsApp Live Location: Say Hi to This New Feature to Sour Your Relationships
- New Zealand in India: History of Bilateral ODI Series (1988 to 2016)
- AR Rahman Took Around 1,000 Auditions For Upcoming Film 99 Songs