Earlier today @realdonaldtrump’s account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee. The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again. — Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) November 3, 2017

For 11 beautiful minutes.

The world was at peace.

For 11 beautiful minutes.

He who shall not be named,

Wasn’t.

Thank you Twitter#Priceless pic.twitter.com/E7LdAByoUH — Mousa Kraish (@MousaKraish) November 3, 2017

Trump Twitter accidentally deleted for 11 beautiful minutes. Unfortunately, HE’S BAAACK! — Laurie A O'Bryne (@adair1946) November 3, 2017

trump thought that if he deleted his twitter that was like resigning — sonia saraiya (@soniasaraiya) November 2, 2017

@jack I need to very seriously tell you that the 70 seconds that Trump's twitter account went away were the happiest 70 seconds of my year. — Cabel Sasser (@cabel) November 2, 2017

Polls suggest deleting his Twitter is like the most popular thing Trump could do other than require background checks on all gun purchases — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 2, 2017

I hope someone makes a movie someday about that minute the whole world was happy. — Aaron Durand (@everydaydude) November 2, 2017

So is trump done on Twitter cause pic.twitter.com/hbRITB3xJU — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) November 2, 2017

US President Donald Trump's @realdonaldtrump Twitter account was "inadvertently deactivated" due to human error by a Twitter Inc employee on Thursday and was down for 11 minutes before it was restored, the social media company said."Earlier today @realdonaldtrump's account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee," the company said in a tweet."We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again," it added.A Twitter representative declined to comment further.The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.Trump has made extensive use of messages on Twitter to attack his opponents and promote his policies both during the 2016 presidential campaign and since taking office in January. He has 41.7 million followers on Twitter."Great Tax Cut rollout today. The lobbyists are storming Capital Hill, but the Republicans will hold strong and do what is right for America!" he wrote in his first tweet after Thursday's outage.In a similar incident last November, Twitter Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey's account was briefly suspended as a result of what he said was an internal mistake.As Twitterati tried to figure out what happened to the account before Twitter’s clarification, many users made jokes about the US President being banned from the platform for his rabble-rousing tweets.