Two Dead in Saudi School Shooting: Security Source

AFP

Updated: May 31, 2017, 11:26 PM IST
Representative image (Photo: Getty)

Riyadh: A gunman killed two staff at a private school in the Saudi Arabian capital today, a security source said.

"A teacher took a gun and then he went to the school room and he killed the assistant school principal and one of the employees," said the source who asked not to be identified because a formal statement would come later from Riyadh police.

Police are treating the case as a criminal matter and "not a terrorist incident," the source told AFP.

According to his latest information the suspect, of Iraqi origin, was still being sought.

The shooting occurred at Kingdom School, which is part of a group owned by Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, chairman of Kingdom Holding Co whose diversified investments include Citigroup and Time Warner.

There were no students present at the time of the shooting, according to the United States embassy which issued an alert about the case. (AFP)

First Published: May 31, 2017, 11:09 PM IST
