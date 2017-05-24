DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Two Dead in Suspected Suicide Bombing in Jakarta, Say Police
Police guard at scene of an explosion in Jakarta, Indonesia May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Jakarta: Indonesian police said on Wednesday that a suspected suicide bomber and a police officer were killed in explosions near a bus station in the eastern part of the capital, Jakarta.
There were two blasts in Kampung Melayu that went off five minutes apart late in the evening, police said in a statement.
It said some people, including police officers, were wounded and being taken to a nearby hospital.
A hospital official speaking on Metro TV said two policemen and a civilian were being treated, and all three were conscious. Another TV report said five people were wounded.
Authorities in the world's biggest Muslim-majority nation have been increasingly worried about a resurgence in radicalism, driven in part by a new generation of militants inspired by Islamic State.
There has been a series of low-level attacks linked to Islamic State since January 2016, when four militants mounted a gun and bomb assault in the heart of Jakarta.
Eight people were killed in that attack, including the militants.
Recommended For You
- Maruti Suzuki Says Most Models to Have Automatic Transmission Options by 2020
- Prabhas-Anushka's Real Life Photos Are As Magical As Their Onscreen Chemistry
- Krunal Pandya: Kept Cool Head, Knew MI's Chances Rested On My Shoulders
- Read Exclusive Excerpts From Sita: Warrior of Mithila by Author Amish
- All I Want Becomes First Indian Film To Win At Short Film Fest In Cannes