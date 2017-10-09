GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Two Dead, Scores Missing as Boat Packed With Rohingya Sinks off Bangladesh

Coast guard and border guard officials said the boat was overloaded with about 100 people when it sank in the mouth of the Naf river that divides Myanmar from its South Asian neighbour Bangladesh.

AFP

Updated:October 9, 2017, 10:50 AM IST
Two Dead, Scores Missing as Boat Packed With Rohingya Sinks off Bangladesh
Local residents gather around bodies of Rohingya refugee children from Myanmar who were killed when their boat capsized on the way to Bangladesh, in Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh on October 9, 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Damir Sagolj)
Cox's Bazar (Bangladesh): A boat packed with Rohingya refugees fleeing violence in Myanmar's Rakhine state capsized on Sunday in a river near the coast of Bangladesh, leaving at least two people dead and scores missing, officials said.

Coast guard and border guard officials said the boat was overloaded with about 100 people when it sank in the mouth of the Naf river that divides Myanmar from its South Asian neighbour Bangladesh.

"It capsized near Galachar (coastal village in Bangladesh) with nearly 100 people. We recovered two dead bodies. Two people were rescued alive," area Coast Guard commander Alauddin Nayan told AFP.

Nayan said some 40 people in the boat were adult Rohingya Muslims fleeing their villages in Rakhine for Bangladesh. "The rest were children," he said, adding that the coast guards have launched a search and rescue operation.

Nearly 520,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled to Bangladesh in the last six weeks after the military in Buddhist-majority Myanmar launched a crackdown after attacks by Rohingya militants.
