DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Two Major Indonesian Hospitals Attacked in 'Ransomware' Storm
A man types on a computer keyboard in front of the displayed cyber code in this illustration picture taken on March 1, 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Kacper Pempel)
Jakarta: At least two of Indonesia's major hospitals have been struck in the "ransomware" cyber attack that infected computers globally, a government official said on Saturday.
"Efforts to localise the infected server are underway to prevent (the ransomware) from spreading," he said, adding that his ministry was working with other authorities, including the Health Ministry, to solve the problem.
Cyber extortionists tricked victims into opening malicious malware attachments to spam emails that appeared to contain invoices, job offers, security warnings and other legitimate files.
The ransomware encrypted data on the computers, demanding payments of $300 to $600 to restore access.
"This is so cruel," said Abdul Kadir, president-director of Dharmais Hospital.
Nearly all computers across the hospital are affected, Kadir told Reuters, locking up its information technology (IT) system and with it patient medication records and billing.
Globally, hospitals, companies, and universities have been affected, with the most disruptive attacks reported in Britain, where hospitals and clinics were forced to turn away patients after losing access to computers on Friday.
Indonesia's communications ministry advised computer users to back up their data and update their security before connecting to the internet.
ALSO READ: 'Massive' Cyber Attack Hits French Presidential Polls, Macron Mails Leaked
Recommended For You
- MS Dhoni Is Captain Of Ricky Ponting's All-time IPL XI
- Virat Kohli On His Love For Audi R8 V10 Plus
- Meri Pyaari Bindu Review: An Overlong Film That Never Finds Its Groove
- IPL 2017: Ben Stokes Sets New Boundary Line Catching Goals
- These Photos Of Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora Giggling At The Airport Have Got Us Curious