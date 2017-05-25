X

UK Army, Police Responding to Call at a College in Manchester

Reuters

Updated: May 25, 2017, 4:05 PM IST
Police are responding to a call at a college in Trafford: Greater Manchester Police said in a statement.

LONDON: British army bomb disposal experts and police have arrived at a college in Manchester, police said.

It was not immediately clear what they were responding to.

"Police are responding to a call at a college in Trafford," Greater Manchester Police said in a statement. "Officers are in attendance and we are currently assessing the situation."

Trafford is a borough of Greater Manchester to the south of the city centre.

First Published: May 25, 2017, 4:05 PM IST
