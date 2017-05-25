X
DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
UK Army, Police Responding to Call at a College in Manchester
Police are responding to a call at a college in Trafford: Greater Manchester Police said in a statement.
LONDON: British army bomb disposal experts and police have arrived at a college in Manchester, police said.
It was not immediately clear what they were responding to.
"Police are responding to a call at a college in Trafford," Greater Manchester Police said in a statement. "Officers are in attendance and we are currently assessing the situation."
Trafford is a borough of Greater Manchester to the south of the city centre.
First Published: May 25, 2017, 4:05 PM IST
Recommended For You
- Why KJo is the Definition of Love, Friendship and Bold Decisions
- Read Exclusive Excerpts From Sita: Warrior of Mithila by Author Amish
- Pirates of the Caribbean: Things To Know Before Watching The Fifth Instalment
- Bollywood Stars Join Sachin Tendulkar For A Billion Dreams Premiere
- Should Have Been Picked to Play in IPL Final, Says Harbhajan Singh