UK Election Results 2017 Live: Theresa May's Future as PM in Doubt After Hung Parliament

British PM Theresa May-led Conservative Party lost the majority in the UK parliament as Britons delivered a hung verdict. With over 640 of the 650 seats counted, Tories had 312 seats and Labour had 260. The Scottish National Party has 34 and the Lib Dems 12. May, who faces calls to resign, would now need support from Northern Ireland Unionists, who have 10 seats, to touch the 326 majority-mark.
Stay tuned for live updates:
French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe says election result is a surprise but doesn’t change the country's decision to leave the European Union. "The British have spoken, they have voted, and have given the Conservative party a majority, albeit a simple majority, which is something of a surprise," Philippe tells Europe 1 radio, adding: "I don't think we should read these results as calling into question the stance on Brexit which was clearly expressed by the British people."
Theresa May has "lost her bet", says EU's Economy Commissioner Pierre Moscovici. "Mrs May, who was supposed to emerge strengthened, lost her bet and is therefore in a less than clear situation because the truth is that we don't really know what the governing situation is this morning," Moscovici tells French Europe 1 radio channel.
BBC political editor Laura Keunssberg says May doesn’t plan to resign.
Break - PM has no intention of resigning - working to form a govt based on being largest party in seats and votes— Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) June 9, 2017
European Union leaders now fear Prime Minister Theresa May's shock loss of majority will delay Brexit talks. Guenther Oettinger, the German member of the European Commission, said it was unclear negotiations could be launched on June 19, as planned. The talks, which the EU wants to ensure a legally smooth British departure in March 2019, would be more uncertain without a strong negotiating partner, he added.
Adding insult to injury, nine ministers have been unseated:
Jane Ellison — Treasury
Simon Kirby — Treasury
Gavin Barwell —Department for Communities and Local Government
Rob Wilson —Department for Culture, Media & Sport
Ben Gummer — Cabinet Office
James Wharton — Department for International Development
Nicola Blackwood — Health
David Mowat — Health
Edward Timpson — Education
Britain's European Union partners do not know what to make of the inconclusive election result. With no official reaction yet from senior figures in Brussels or in national capitals, one EU official told Reuters it was too early to speculate on how the bloc would react to a change in Britain's demands for its withdrawal in 2019 or whether plans for negotiations to open on June 19 would be put on hold. "Let's see if the next government changes its position on Brexit," the official said.
We know Theresa May can't now negotiate Brexit for Britain because she told us losing majority would destroy her authority---and it has.— Ed Miliband (@Ed_Miliband) June 9, 2017
May signalled she could attempt to lead a government without commanding a majority, relying on her opponents for support in parliament on an issue-by-issue basis. This will test the cross-party support for her pre-election pledges. While her hardline Brexit strategy is opposed by all other major parties, Britain has already started the clock ticking on leaving the bloc by triggering a two-year negotiation period with Brussels. It is unlikely she would agree to stopping the Brexit divorce.
As incumbent, Theresa May now has the right to make the first attempt to form a coalition, though her tough stance on Brexit is likely to make finding a suitable partner difficult. Until a new government is formed, May and her team of ministers remain in charge and retain their full legal powers to act on behalf of the country, although by convention they would be expected to avoid taking major decisions.
British Prime Minister Theresa May can no longer win an outright majority in parliament, Reuters calculations based on partial results of the election shows. After the results of 633 seats were declared, May's party was on 308 seats and therefore no longer able to reach the 326 mark it would need to claim a majority in Britain's 650-seat parliament.
Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party has said it is willing to negotiate with Prime Minister Theresa May to help her form a government. The influence which Britain's smallest province may have after the election was reinforced by the Irish nationalist Sinn Fein party's pledge to maintain its policy of not taking its seats, a position that will cut the numbers needed to win a majority.
Britain's negotiations for leaving the European Union are likely to become "far more difficult," according to Tony Travers, a professor of the London School of Economics (LSE). Formal talks are due to start on June 19, and the negotiation schedule will be tight and arduous. Under the outgoing parliament, May had placed the country on course for a "hard" Brexit for leaving Europe's single market and ending free movement of people. But this strategy is now in doubt under a weakened prime minister. The Labour Party and Conservative moderates clamouring for a "soft" Brexit will now have more clout. "It will be difficult to govern and it could mean another election later in the year," said Wyn Grant of the University of Warwick.
A look at the shock defeats:
Former Lib Dem chief and former deputy PM Nick Clegg lost Sheffield Hallam seat to Labour's Jared O'Mara
Treasury minister Jane Ellison lost her Battersea seat to Labour's Marsha De Cordova
SNP leader in Westminster, Angus Robertson, lost his seat to the Conservative Douglas Ross
Cabinet Office Minister Ben Gummer loses Ipswich seat to Labour
Former SNP chief and former first minister of Scotland Alex Salmond loses Gordon seat
Here’s a look at the Indian-origin leaders in play. Britain has got its first female Sikh and first turban-wearing MPs with Indian-origin Labour Party candidates winning more seats than their rival Conservatives. Labour Party candidate Preet Kaur Gill won her Birmingham Edgbaston seat by polling 24,124 votes, defeating ruling Conservative party rival Caroline Squire by 6,917 votes. Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, known as Tan, won his Slough seat decisively polling 34,170 votes, to become Labour's first turban-wearing MP.
PM Theresa May has gone into a huddle with senior Conservatives as Britain heads for a hung parliament in snap elections called by her. Labour leader Jeremy Corby has already demanded for her resignation, saying he had failed to get a bigger mandate. The Conservatives are projected to get below 320 seats, much lower than their 330-seat majority in 2015.
According to the latest BBC forecast, the Tories are likely to get 318 seats, eight short of a majority. The Labour is projected to get 267 seats, the SNP 32 and Lib Dems 11. It may be difficult for Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to form a government as with SNP and Lib Dems, his total would go up to 310, still short of the Conservatives count. There is also the possibility of the Unionist Party of Northern Ireland supporting the Tories, reports The Guardian.
Full text of PM Theresa May’s speech after retaining her Maidenhead seat:
At this time, more than anything else, this country needs a period of stability. And if, as the indications have shown, and this is correct, that the Conservative party has won the most seats, and probably the most votes, then it will be incumbent on us to ensure that we have that period of stability and that is exactly what we will do. As we ran this campaign, we set out to consider the issues that are the key priority for the British people: getting the Brexit deal right, ensuring that we both identify and show how we can address the big challenges facing our country, doing what is in the national interest. That is always what I have tried to do in my time as a member of parliament and my resolve to do that is the same this morning as it always has been. As we look ahead and wait to see what the final results will be, I know that the country needs a period of stability. And whatever the results are the Conservative party will ensure that we fulfill our duty in ensuring that stability so that we can all, as one country, go forward together.
The Conservatives have now closed the gap with Labour. Both have 211 seats each in the 650-seat House of Commons. The Scottish National Party has 20 seats and the Liberal Democrats have 10. A party needs to win 326 seats in the 650-seat House of Commons to form a majority government. The Conservatives held 330 seats in the last Parliament, compared with 229 for Labour, 54 for the Scottish National Party and nine for the Lib Dems.
Some good news for Theresa May. The incumbent PM has retained her Maidenhead constituency. Her party, however, is trailing the Labour by 14 seats as UK seems heading towards a hung parliament. “If the Conservative party has won the most seats and most votes, it will be incumbent on it to ensure stability,” she says.
UPDATE | The Labour has left a trail of destruction in its path, wresting Ipswich from Conservatives, Glasgow North East from the Scottish National Party and Sheffield Hallam from the Liberal Democrats. The Labour how has 150 seats in the 650-member House of Commons. The Tories have won 136 seats so far. The SNP has 21, while the Lib Dems have three.
In victory speech, Corbyn thanks the police force in the backdrop of the deadly terror attacks. He says Islington witnessed the highest turnout since 1951. “Theresa May called the election to assert her authority. Politics has changed. It is not going back in its box. People have had quite enough,” he says. He has called for Theresa May to resign as PM, reports The Guardian.
No surprises here as the Labour Party is the first to zoom past the 100-seat mark. The party has 107 seats in its kitty now. The Tories have 91 seats. The Liberal Democrats have finally opened their account with Dunbartonshire East. The party, however, suffered a big blow with former deputy PM Nick Clegg losing his Sheffield Hallam seat.
Apart from PM Theresa May, the results so far are also disappointing for Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon's pro-independence party. Her deputy leader Angus Robertson, who led the SNP in the British parliament, lost to Conservative Douglas Ross in the constituency of Moray in northeast Scotland.
UPDATE | The Conservatives have again managed to narrow the gap, winning 57 seats so far. The opposition Labour has won 69 seats. The Scottish National Party, after losing strongholds to Labour, has 12 seats. It’s been two hours into the counting, and the anti-immigration UKIP, the driving force behind Brexit, is nowhere to be seen.
With Tories projected to lose majority, PM Theresa May is now facing questions over her judgment in calling the election three years early, risking further upheaval as Britain negotiates a complicated exit from the European Union. Questions are now being raised on who controls the Brexit process. Early results suggest the UK Independence Party (UKIP), which won 12.5 percent of the vote two years ago and was a driving force behind the Brexit vote, could be almost wiped out.
So far, 63 of the 650 seats have been declared. The ruling Conservatives, also called the Tories, are trailing at this point, but several of their strongholds are yet to be declared. The Tories may well emerge the largest party in parliament but are projected to either fall short of majority or enjoy a very thin one.
UPDATE | The Theresa May-led Tories have managed to narrow down their gap with the Labour to 10 seats. Here’s a look at the seat count so far in the 650-seat House of Commons, the lower house of the UK parliament.
Labour Party 33 seats
Conservatives 23 seats
Scottish National Party 4 seats
The Lib-Dems and the UKIP are yet to open their tallies. In the outgoing parliament, the Conservatives had 330 seats, Labour 229, the Scottish Nationalists 54 and the Liberal Democrats nine.
Whatever the final result, our positive campaign has changed politics for the better. pic.twitter.com/EHLta2rnIW— Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) June 9, 2017
The first seat has changed hands, with Labour winning a constituency from the Scottish National Party. Labour, the main opposition party, took Rutherglen and Hamilton West from the pro-independence SNP. Of the other 20-plus seats that have been declared, all stayed with the parties that held them before the election.
Exit polls may have predicted a setback for incumbent PM Theresa May who had called for these snap elections, but here’s a battle she has won. Theresa May cocktails were in the lead on election night at the Blue Boar pub in Westminster. Staring up at an array of television screens as if watching the football, well-heeled punters sipped election-themed cocktails in one of many political late-night parties in bars up and down the country. As the night wore on, waiter Mickael said Theresa's Kitten Heel Fizz — a Conservative blue mix of champagne and curacao — was well ahead of Corbyn's Reign, comprising vodka and strawberry juice in Labour red.
WHO ARE THE CONTENDERS TODAY?
In the blue corner — traditional color of the Conservative Party — is May, a 60-year-old lawmaker known in her party as a quietly effective operator. A former advocate of remaining in the EU, she now promises to press forward with Brexit, reducing immigration and forging a new relationship with the UK's European neighbors.
In the opposition red corner is the Labour Party's Jeremy Corbyn, a 68-year-old socialist who was elected leader by party members two years ago. Critics say Corbyn, an advocate of nationalisation and other old-left policies, embodies an outdated vision the party left behind during the "New Labour" years of Prime Minister Tony Blair. Supporters see him as a refreshingly authentic alternative to the pro-business, budget-cutting Conservatives.
Among smaller parties, the pro-independence Scottish National Party is seeking to repeat its 2015 near-sweep of seats in Scotland. The staunchly pro-EU Liberal Democrats hope to scoop up voters opposed to leaving the bloc. And the UK Independence Party hopes to regain a foothold in Parliament, after losing its sole lawmaker before the election.
Exit polls have suggested that Prime Minister Theresa May's gamble in calling the snap polls has backfired spectacularly, with her Conservative Party in danger of losing its majority in Parliament. The survey predicted the Conservatives would get 314 seats and the Labour Party 266. It projected 34 for the Scottish National Party and 14 for the Liberal Democrats. The Conservatives held 330 seats in the last Parliament, compared with 229 for Labour, 54 for the Scottish National Party and nine for the Lib Dems.
