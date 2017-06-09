UK Election Results 2017 Live: Tories Catch Up With Labour

Event Highlights
PM Theresa May Retains Seat, Bats for Stability
Corbyn's Victory Speech
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn Retains Islington
Former Deputy PM Nick Clegg Loses
Challenges Awaiting the Next PM
First Seat Changes Hands
What's Next After Hung Parliament
Theresa May Wins Cocktail Battle
The key contenders
Opposition Labour takes early lead
Exit polls predict Maysetback
PM Theresa May-led Conservative Party is slowly closing in on the Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour with over 420 of 650 seats declared. Both leaders have retained their respective seats with big margins. The Labour has dented the vote share of the Scottish National Party, wresting key seats from the pro-independence party. The Liberal Democrats suffered a shock with former deputy prime minister Nick Clegg ousted from parliament. The exit polls have predicted a hung parliament.
Stay tuned for live updates:
The Conservatives have now closed the gap with Labour. Both have 211 seats each in the 650-seat House of Commons. The Scottish National Party has 20 seats and the Liberal Democrats have 10. A party needs to win 326 seats in the 650-seat House of Commons to form a majority government. The Conservatives held 330 seats in the last Parliament, compared with 229 for Labour, 54 for the Scottish National Party and nine for the Lib Dems.
Some good news for Theresa May. The incumbent PM has retained her Maidenhead constituency. Her party, however, is trailing the Labour by 14 seats as UK seems heading towards a hung parliament. “If the Conservative party has won the most seats and most votes, it will be incumbent on it to ensure stability,” she says.
UPDATE | The Labour has left a trail of destruction in its path, wresting Ipswich from Conservatives, Glasgow North East from the Scottish National Party and Sheffield Hallam from the Liberal Democrats. The Labour how has 150 seats in the 650-member House of Commons. The Tories have won 136 seats so far. The SNP has 21, while the Lib Dems have three.
In victory speech, Corbyn thanks the police force in the backdrop of the deadly terror attacks. He says Islington witnessed the highest turnout since 1951. “Theresa May called the election to assert her authority. Politics has changed. It is not going back in its box. People have had quite enough,” he says. He has called for Theresa May to resign as PM, reports The Guardian.
No surprises here as the Labour Party is the first to zoom past the 100-seat mark. The party has 107 seats in its kitty now. The Tories have 91 seats. The Liberal Democrats have finally opened their account with Dunbartonshire East. The party, however, suffered a big blow with former deputy PM Nick Clegg losing his Sheffield Hallam seat.
Apart from PM Theresa May, the results so far are also disappointing for Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon's pro-independence party. Her deputy leader Angus Robertson, who led the SNP in the British parliament, lost to Conservative Douglas Ross in the constituency of Moray in northeast Scotland.
UPDATE | The Conservatives have again managed to narrow the gap, winning 57 seats so far. The opposition Labour has won 69 seats. The Scottish National Party, after losing strongholds to Labour, has 12 seats. It’s been two hours into the counting, and the anti-immigration UKIP, the driving force behind Brexit, is nowhere to be seen.
With Tories projected to lose majority, PM Theresa May is now facing questions over her judgment in calling the election three years early, risking further upheaval as Britain negotiates a complicated exit from the European Union. Questions are now being raised on who controls the Brexit process. Early results suggest the UK Independence Party (UKIP), which won 12.5 percent of the vote two years ago and was a driving force behind the Brexit vote, could be almost wiped out.
So far, 63 of the 650 seats have been declared. The ruling Conservatives, also called the Tories, are trailing at this point, but several of their strongholds are yet to be declared. The Tories may well emerge the largest party in parliament but are projected to either fall short of majority or enjoy a very thin one.
UPDATE | The Theresa May-led Tories have managed to narrow down their gap with the Labour to 10 seats. Here’s a look at the seat count so far in the 650-seat House of Commons, the lower house of the UK parliament.
Labour Party 33 seats
Conservatives 23 seats
Scottish National Party 4 seats
The Lib-Dems and the UKIP are yet to open their tallies. In the outgoing parliament, the Conservatives had 330 seats, Labour 229, the Scottish Nationalists 54 and the Liberal Democrats nine.
Whatever the final result, our positive campaign has changed politics for the better. pic.twitter.com/EHLta2rnIW— Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) June 9, 2017
The first seat has changed hands, with Labour winning a constituency from the Scottish National Party. Labour, the main opposition party, took Rutherglen and Hamilton West from the pro-independence SNP. Of the other 20-plus seats that have been declared, all stayed with the parties that held them before the election.
Exit polls may have predicted a setback for incumbent PM Theresa May who had called for these snap elections, but here’s a battle she has won. Theresa May cocktails were in the lead on election night at the Blue Boar pub in Westminster. Staring up at an array of television screens as if watching the football, well-heeled punters sipped election-themed cocktails in one of many political late-night parties in bars up and down the country. As the night wore on, waiter Mickael said Theresa's Kitten Heel Fizz — a Conservative blue mix of champagne and curacao — was well ahead of Corbyn's Reign, comprising vodka and strawberry juice in Labour red.
WHO ARE THE CONTENDERS TODAY?
In the blue corner — traditional color of the Conservative Party — is May, a 60-year-old lawmaker known in her party as a quietly effective operator. A former advocate of remaining in the EU, she now promises to press forward with Brexit, reducing immigration and forging a new relationship with the UK's European neighbors.
In the opposition red corner is the Labour Party's Jeremy Corbyn, a 68-year-old socialist who was elected leader by party members two years ago. Critics say Corbyn, an advocate of nationalisation and other old-left policies, embodies an outdated vision the party left behind during the "New Labour" years of Prime Minister Tony Blair. Supporters see him as a refreshingly authentic alternative to the pro-business, budget-cutting Conservatives.
Among smaller parties, the pro-independence Scottish National Party is seeking to repeat its 2015 near-sweep of seats in Scotland. The staunchly pro-EU Liberal Democrats hope to scoop up voters opposed to leaving the bloc. And the UK Independence Party hopes to regain a foothold in Parliament, after losing its sole lawmaker before the election.
Exit polls have suggested that Prime Minister Theresa May's gamble in calling the snap polls has backfired spectacularly, with her Conservative Party in danger of losing its majority in Parliament. The survey predicted the Conservatives would get 314 seats and the Labour Party 266. It projected 34 for the Scottish National Party and 14 for the Liberal Democrats. The Conservatives held 330 seats in the last Parliament, compared with 229 for Labour, 54 for the Scottish National Party and nine for the Lib Dems.
