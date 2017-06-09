UK Election Results 2017 Live: Tories Catch Up With Labour

Jun 9, 2017 5:39 am (IST)

Exit polls may have predicted a setback for incumbent PM Theresa May who had called for these snap elections, but here’s a battle she has won. Theresa May cocktails were in the lead on election night at the Blue Boar pub in Westminster. Staring up at an array of television screens as if watching the football, well-heeled punters sipped election-themed cocktails in one of many political late-night parties in bars up and down the country. As the night wore on, waiter Mickael said Theresa's Kitten Heel Fizz — a Conservative blue mix of champagne and curacao — was well ahead of Corbyn's Reign, comprising vodka and strawberry juice in Labour red.