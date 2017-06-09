GET APP News18 APP
UK Election Results Live: Labour Takes Early Lead, Retains Newcastle, Sunderland

News18.com | June 9, 2017, 5:25 AM IST
Event Highlights

The Jeremy Corbyn-led Labour Party has taken an early lead as results of the parliamentary polls trickle in from across the UK. The exit poll has predicted a blow to incumbent Prime Minister Theresa May who had called for the snap polls. The exit poll predicted the Conservatives would win 314 seats in the 650-member House of Commons and the opposition Labour Party 266. The Conservatives held 330 seats in the last Parliament, compared with 229 for Labour, 54 for the Scottish National Party and nine for the Lib Dems.

Stay tuned for live updates:

Jun 9, 2017 5:30 am (IST)

WHO ARE THE CONTENDERS TODAY?

 

In the blue corner — traditional color of the Conservative Party — is May, a 60-year-old lawmaker known in her party as a quietly effective operator. A former advocate of remaining in the EU, she now promises to press forward with Brexit, reducing immigration and forging a new relationship with the UK's European neighbors.

 

In the opposition red corner is the Labour Party's Jeremy Corbyn, a 68-year-old socialist who was elected leader by party members two years ago. Critics say Corbyn, an advocate of nationalisation and other old-left policies, embodies an outdated vision the party left behind during the "New Labour" years of Prime Minister Tony Blair. Supporters see him as a refreshingly authentic alternative to the pro-business, budget-cutting Conservatives.

 

Among smaller parties, the pro-independence Scottish National Party is seeking to repeat its 2015 near-sweep of seats in Scotland. The staunchly pro-EU Liberal Democrats hope to scoop up voters opposed to leaving the bloc. And the UK Independence Party hopes to regain a foothold in Parliament, after losing its sole lawmaker before the election.

 


Jun 9, 2017 5:25 am (IST)

UPDATE | The Labour Party has extended its lead to by four seats, adding to South Shields to its tally of nine seats. The Tories have won five seats so far.


Jun 9, 2017 5:23 am (IST)

UPDATE | So far 13 seats have been declared with the opposition Labour Party winning eight seats. Among them the crucial seats are Sunderland Central and Newcastle North. The ruling Conservatives have won five. The Liberal-Democrats and Scottish National Party are yet to open their accounts.


Jun 9, 2017 5:14 am (IST)

Exit polls have suggested that Prime Minister Theresa May's gamble in calling the snap polls has backfired spectacularly, with her Conservative Party in danger of losing its majority in Parliament. The survey predicted the Conservatives would get 314 seats and the Labour Party 266. It projected 34 for the Scottish National Party and 14 for the Liberal Democrats. The Conservatives held 330 seats in the last Parliament, compared with 229 for Labour, 54 for the Scottish National Party and nine for the Lib Dems.

 


Jun 9, 2017 5:13 am (IST)

Results for UK general elections 2017 have started trickling in and the Labour Party has taken the early lead with six seats. The ruling Conservatives have won one. No seats have changed hands so far.


