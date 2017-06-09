UK Election Results Live: Labour Takes Early Lead, Retains Newcastle, Sunderland

Jun 9, 2017 5:30 am (IST)

WHO ARE THE CONTENDERS TODAY?

In the blue corner — traditional color of the Conservative Party — is May, a 60-year-old lawmaker known in her party as a quietly effective operator. A former advocate of remaining in the EU, she now promises to press forward with Brexit, reducing immigration and forging a new relationship with the UK's European neighbors.

In the opposition red corner is the Labour Party's Jeremy Corbyn, a 68-year-old socialist who was elected leader by party members two years ago. Critics say Corbyn, an advocate of nationalisation and other old-left policies, embodies an outdated vision the party left behind during the "New Labour" years of Prime Minister Tony Blair. Supporters see him as a refreshingly authentic alternative to the pro-business, budget-cutting Conservatives.

Among smaller parties, the pro-independence Scottish National Party is seeking to repeat its 2015 near-sweep of seats in Scotland. The staunchly pro-EU Liberal Democrats hope to scoop up voters opposed to leaving the bloc. And the UK Independence Party hopes to regain a foothold in Parliament, after losing its sole lawmaker before the election.