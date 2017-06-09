GET APP News18 APP
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

UK Election Results 2017 Live: Theresa May's Future as PM in Doubt After Hung Parliament

News18.com | June 9, 2017, 6:29 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype

Event Highlights

British PM Theresa May-led Conservative Party lost the majority in the UK parliament as Britons delivered a hung verdict. With over 640 of the 650 seats counted, Tories had 312 seats and Labour had 260. The Scottish National Party has 34 and the Lib Dems 12. May, who faces calls to resign, would now need support from Northern Ireland Unionists, who have 10 seats, to touch the 326 majority-mark.

Stay tuned for live updates:

Jun 9, 2017 6:30 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Theresa May's statement after she met the Queen:

I have just been to see Her Majesty, the Queen and I will now form a government. A government that can provide certainty and lead Britain forward at this critical time for our country.

This government will guide the country through the crucial Brexit talks that begin in just 10 days and to deliver on the will of the British people by taking the United Kingdom out of the European Union.

It will work to keep our nation safe and secure by delivering the change that I set out following the appalling attacks in Manchester and London.


Jun 9, 2017 4:26 pm (IST)


Senior DUP figures have claimed to move quickly to form the government with Theresa May, leaving no opportunity for the Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to have a shot at the Prime Ministerial post, British newspaper The Guardian reported. 

The Guardian quoted sources in the DUP as saying that "the two parties have worked well together for two years.There’s no reason to suppose they won’t continue to do so in future."

“But the point made time after time to Labour MPs remains: for as long as you allow yourselves to be led by an IRA cheerleader, you exclude yourselves from entering No 10,” The Guardian quoted a source as saying. 

 


Jun 9, 2017 2:53 pm (IST)

With no clear winner emerging from Thursday's election, a wounded May has signalled she would fight on. Support from Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) could allow her Conservatives to reach the 326 seats needed for a majority in parliament. The BBC said there was an understanding May would have the DUP's support.


Jun 9, 2017 2:51 pm (IST)

Jun 9, 2017 2:51 pm (IST)

PM Theresa May will seek to form the government. She is set to meet Queen Elizabeth in Buckingham Palace at 12:30pm (6pm IST).


Jun 9, 2017 2:40 pm (IST)

Only one seat left to be declared. The Tories have 318 seats and could touch the majority mark of 326 with 10 seats from Northern Ireland Unionists. The Labour Party has 261 seats and has said it will attempt to form a minority coalition. The pro-independence Scottish National Party (SNP) has 35 and the Lib Dems have 12.


Jun 9, 2017 2:27 pm (IST)

WHAT HAPPENS IF THE PRIME MINISTER CAN'T FORM A GOVERNMENT?
If May fails to cobble together a majority, the queen could then ask the main opposition Labour Party to try to form a government. Given the election arithmetic, Labour would struggle to get the numbers to form a government. Based on current seat projections, Labour and its potential likely allies will fall short in getting a majority. However, it could govern as a minority government, too.


Jun 9, 2017 2:25 pm (IST)

WHICH PARTIES ARE LIKELY TO SUPPORT THE CONSERVATIVES?
The most likely partner for the Conservatives is the Democratic Unionist Party of Northern Ireland. Current projections give the DUP 10 seats in the House of Commons and the Conservatives 319, enough to form a working majority. While the parties are closely aligned they differ on issues such as pensions and the details of Britain's exit from the European Union. The Conservatives could be forced to compromise to win DUP backing.


Jun 9, 2017 1:35 pm (IST)

The Conservatives now have 316 seats with three seats yet to be declared. This means Theresa May can touch the 326 majority mark if the DUP of Northern Ireland chips in with 10 seats. The Labour Party, which has 261 seats, said it will attempt to form a minority government.


Jun 9, 2017 1:34 pm (IST)

The Conservatives now have 316 seats with three seats yet to be declared. This means Theresa May can touch the 326 majority mark if the DUP of Northern Ireland chips in with 10 seats. The Labour Party, which has 261 seats, said it will attempt to form a minority government.


Jun 9, 2017 1:24 pm (IST)

Labour finance spokesman John McDonnell says the party will put itself forward to lead a minority government. "We'll put ourselves forward to serve the country and form a minority government and the reason for that is I don't think the Conservative Party is stable, I don't think the prime minister is stable. I don't want to be derogatory but I think she is a lame duck prime minister," he tells BBC Radio.


Jun 9, 2017 1:05 pm (IST)

Labour finance spokesman John McDonnell says the party will put itself forward to lead a minority government. "We'll put ourselves forward to serve the country and form a minority government and the reason for that is I don't think the Conservative Party is stable, I don't think the prime minister is stable. I don't want to be derogatory but I think she is a lame duck prime minister," he tells BBC Radio.


Jun 9, 2017 12:44 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Where Matters Went South for Theresa May
Jun 9, 2017 12:30 pm (IST)

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe says election result is a surprise but doesn’t change the country's decision to leave the European Union. "The British have spoken, they have voted, and have given the Conservative party a majority, albeit a simple majority, which is something of a surprise," Philippe tells Europe 1 radio, adding: "I don't think we should read these results as calling into question the stance on Brexit which was clearly expressed by the British people."


Jun 9, 2017 12:28 pm (IST)

Theresa May has "lost her bet", says EU's Economy Commissioner Pierre Moscovici. "Mrs May, who was supposed to emerge strengthened, lost her bet and is therefore in a less than clear situation because the truth is that we don't really know what the governing situation is this morning," Moscovici tells French Europe 1 radio channel.


Jun 9, 2017 12:25 pm (IST)

BBC political editor Laura Keunssberg says May doesn’t plan to resign.



Jun 9, 2017 12:23 pm (IST)

UPDATE | With 646 of the 650 seats declared, the Tories are at 315, the Labour at 261 and the Scottish National Party at 35. The Lib Dems have 12 seats. The Democratic Unionist Party of Northern Ireland, which may help Tories retain power, has 10 seats.


Jun 9, 2017 11:26 am (IST)

European Union leaders now fear Prime Minister Theresa May's shock loss of majority will delay Brexit talks. Guenther Oettinger, the German member of the European Commission, said it was unclear negotiations could be launched on June 19, as planned. The talks, which the EU wants to ensure a legally smooth British departure in March 2019, would be more uncertain without a strong negotiating partner, he added.


Jun 9, 2017 11:23 am (IST)

Adding insult to injury, nine ministers have been unseated:

Jane Ellison  — Treasury
Simon Kirby — Treasury
Gavin Barwell —Department for Communities and Local Government
Rob Wilson —Department for Culture, Media & Sport
Ben Gummer — Cabinet Office
James Wharton — Department for International Development
Nicola Blackwood — Health
David Mowat — Health
Edward Timpson — Education


Jun 9, 2017 11:16 am (IST)

Britain's European Union partners do not know what to make of the inconclusive election result. With no official reaction yet from senior figures in Brussels or in national capitals, one EU official told Reuters it was too early to speculate on how the bloc would react to a change in Britain's demands for its withdrawal in 2019 or whether plans for negotiations to open on June 19 would be put on hold. "Let's see if the next government changes its position on Brexit," the official said.


Jun 9, 2017 11:13 am (IST)

Jun 9, 2017 11:11 am (IST)

UPDATE | 641 of the 650 seats in the House of Commons have been declared. Conservatives are leading with 311, 19 short of their majority-winning 330 seats the last time. The Labour has 260 seats, while the Scottish National Party has 35. The Lib Dems managed 12 seats. 


Jun 9, 2017 11:04 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Here's What Happens to Brexit Now
Jun 9, 2017 11:03 am (IST)

The Conservatives formed a coalition in 2010 with the centrist, pro-EU Liberal Democrats as junior partner. They governed together until 2015. The two parties are unlikely to be reunited in coalition without major compromises on the central principle of their election manifestos: Brexit.


Jun 9, 2017 11:03 am (IST)

May signalled she could attempt to lead a government without commanding a majority, relying on her opponents for support in parliament on an issue-by-issue basis. This will test the cross-party support for her pre-election pledges. While her hardline Brexit strategy is opposed by all other major parties, Britain has already started the clock ticking on leaving the bloc by triggering a two-year negotiation period with Brussels. It is unlikely she would agree to stopping the Brexit divorce.


Jun 9, 2017 10:58 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Britons Have Returned a Hung Parliament. Here's What Happens Next
Jun 9, 2017 10:58 am (IST)

As incumbent, Theresa May now has the right to make the first attempt to form a coalition, though her tough stance on Brexit is likely to make finding a suitable partner difficult. Until a new government is formed, May and her team of ministers remain in charge and retain their full legal powers to act on behalf of the country, although by convention they would be expected to avoid taking major decisions. 


Jun 9, 2017 10:57 am (IST)

As incumbent, Theresa May now has the right to make the first attempt to form a coalition, though her tough stance on Brexit is likely to make finding a suitable partner difficult. Until a new government is formed, May and her team of ministers remain in charge and retain their full legal powers to act on behalf of the country, although by convention they would be expected to avoid taking major decisions. 


Jun 9, 2017 10:33 am (IST)

British Prime Minister Theresa May can no longer win an outright majority in parliament, Reuters calculations based on partial results of the election shows. After the results of 633 seats were declared, May's party was on 308 seats and therefore no longer able to reach the 326 mark it would need to claim a majority in Britain's 650-seat parliament.


Jun 9, 2017 10:17 am (IST)

Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party has said it is willing to negotiate with Prime Minister Theresa May to help her form a government. The influence which Britain's smallest province may have after the election was reinforced by the Irish nationalist Sinn Fein party's pledge to maintain its policy of not taking its seats, a position that will cut the numbers needed to win a majority.


Jun 9, 2017 10:09 am (IST)

The number of women MPs in House of Commons has reached a record high of 192, UK’s Press Association reports. There are 191 women in the outgoing parliament. 


Jun 9, 2017 10:07 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | UK Gets First Turbaned MP as Labour Lifts Count of Indian-origin Winners
Jun 9, 2017 10:06 am (IST)

UPDATE | The Conservatives have crossed the 300-mark, extending the lead over Labour which has so far won 256 seats.


Jun 9, 2017 10:00 am (IST)

Britain's negotiations for leaving the European Union are likely to become "far more difficult," according to Tony Travers, a professor of the London School of Economics (LSE). Formal talks are due to start on June 19, and the negotiation schedule will be tight and arduous. Under the outgoing parliament, May had placed the country on course for a "hard" Brexit for leaving Europe's single market and ending free movement of people. But this strategy is now in doubt under a weakened prime minister. The Labour Party and Conservative moderates clamouring for a "soft" Brexit will now have more clout. "It will be difficult to govern and it could mean another election later in the year," said Wyn Grant of the University of Warwick.


Jun 9, 2017 9:47 am (IST)

A look at the shock defeats:
Former Lib Dem chief and former deputy PM Nick Clegg lost Sheffield Hallam seat to Labour's Jared O'Mara
Treasury minister Jane Ellison lost her Battersea seat to Labour's Marsha De Cordova
SNP leader in Westminster, Angus Robertson, lost his seat to the Conservative Douglas Ross
Cabinet Office Minister Ben Gummer loses Ipswich seat to Labour
Former SNP chief and former first minister of Scotland Alex Salmond loses Gordon seat


Jun 9, 2017 9:40 am (IST)

Here’s a look at the Indian-origin leaders in play. Britain has got its first female Sikh and first turban-wearing MPs with Indian-origin Labour Party candidates winning more seats than their rival Conservatives. Labour Party candidate Preet Kaur Gill won her Birmingham Edgbaston seat by polling 24,124 votes, defeating ruling Conservative party rival Caroline Squire by 6,917 votes. Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, known as Tan, won his Slough seat decisively polling 34,170 votes, to become Labour's first turban-wearing MP. 


Jun 9, 2017 9:34 am (IST)

Labour is doing better in areas where more than 55% voters wanted to remain in the EU, politics expert Professor John Curtice tells BCC.


Jun 9, 2017 9:32 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | 'Naughty' May Faces Twitter Mockery After Tories Limp to Lead
Jun 9, 2017 9:27 am (IST)

UPDATE | Home Secretary Amber Rudd manages to hold on to her Hastings and Rye seat after a recount. Rudd secured 25,668 votes while her Labour challenger Peter Chowney got 25,332 — a difference of just 346.


Jun 9, 2017 9:25 am (IST)

PM Theresa May has gone into a huddle with senior Conservatives as Britain heads for a hung parliament in snap elections called by her. Labour leader Jeremy Corby has already demanded for her resignation, saying he had failed to get a bigger mandate. The Conservatives are projected to get below 320 seats, much lower than their 330-seat majority in 2015.


Jun 9, 2017 9:20 am (IST)

UPDATE | The Tories have now increased their lead to 40 seats, winning 282. The Labour Party is now at 241. In the outgoing House of Commons, the Conservatives held 330 seats, compared with 229 for Labour. The Scottish National Party which had 54 seats, has won 33 so far.


Jun 9, 2017 9:05 am (IST)

UPDATE | The Tories (264) now have a nearly 30-seat lead over the Labour (234). They are 61 seats short of a majority.


Jun 9, 2017 9:02 am (IST)

According to the latest BBC forecast, the Tories are likely to get 318 seats, eight short of a majority. The Labour is projected to get 267 seats, the SNP 32 and Lib Dems 11. It may be difficult for Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to form a government as with SNP and Lib Dems, his total would go up to 310, still short of the Conservatives count. There is also the possibility of the Unionist Party of Northern Ireland supporting the Tories, reports The Guardian.


Jun 9, 2017 8:58 am (IST)

PM Theresa May heads back to 10 Downing Street. Her party has managed to overtake the Labour, enjoying a lead of over 20 seats.


Jun 9, 2017 8:55 am (IST)

Another big upset after Nick Clegg. Former chief of the Scottish National Party Alex Salmond has lost his Gordon seat to Conservatives. Salmond has stepped down as party chief when the Scottish independence referendum failed two years ago.


Jun 9, 2017 8:53 am (IST)

UPDATE | The Conservatives have increased their lead over the Labour Party now, winning 249 seats in the 650-seat parliament. The Labour Party has 228 seats. 


Jun 9, 2017 8:43 am (IST)

UPDATE | Britain’s housing minister Gavin Barwell has lost his Croydon Central seat to the Labour.

 


Jun 9, 2017 8:41 am (IST)

The Tories have extended their slender lead to 225 now, 101 short of the majority mark in the 650-seat House of Commons. The Labour has 220 seats.


Jun 9, 2017 8:38 am (IST)

Full text of PM Theresa May’s speech after retaining her Maidenhead seat:

At this time, more than anything else, this country needs a period of stability. And if, as the indications have shown, and this is correct, that the Conservative party has won the most seats, and probably the most votes, then it will be incumbent on us to ensure that we have that period of stability and that is exactly what we will do. As we ran this campaign, we set out to consider the issues that are the key priority for the British people: getting the Brexit deal right, ensuring that we both identify and show how we can address the big challenges facing our country, doing what is in the national interest. That is always what I have tried to do in my time as a member of parliament and my resolve to do that is the same this morning as it always has been. As we look ahead and wait to see what the final results will be, I know that the country needs a period of stability. And whatever the results are the Conservative party will ensure that we fulfill our duty in ensuring that stability so that we can all, as one country, go forward together.


Jun 9, 2017 8:38 am (IST)

For the first time since counting started the Conservatives (221) have a miniscule lead of three seats over the Labour (219).


Jun 9, 2017 8:31 am (IST)

The Conservatives have now closed the gap with Labour. Both have 211 seats each in the 650-seat House of Commons. The Scottish National Party has 20 seats and the Liberal Democrats have 10. A party needs to win 326 seats in the 650-seat House of Commons to form a majority government. The Conservatives held 330 seats in the last Parliament, compared with 229 for Labour, 54 for the Scottish National Party and nine for the Lib Dems.


Jun 9, 2017 8:06 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | 'Hanging by a Thread': UK Headlines Reflect Election Drama
Jun 9, 2017 8:04 am (IST)

Another close call for Liberal Democrats as party leader Tim Farron retains Westmorland and Lonsdale by a narrow margin. Farron secured 23,686, while Conservatives candidate James Airey got James Airey votes. The party earlier suffered a setback when former deputy PM Nick Clegg lost his seat.


Jun 9, 2017 7:52 am (IST)

Some good news for Theresa May. The incumbent PM has retained her Maidenhead constituency. Her party, however, is trailing the Labour by 14 seats as UK seems heading towards a hung parliament. “If the Conservative party has won the most seats and most votes, it will be incumbent on it to ensure stability,” she says.


Jun 9, 2017 7:49 am (IST)

UPDATE | The Labour has left a trail of destruction in its path, wresting Ipswich from Conservatives, Glasgow North East from the Scottish National Party and Sheffield Hallam from the Liberal Democrats. The Labour how has 150 seats in the 650-member House of Commons. The Tories have won 136 seats so far. The SNP has 21, while the Lib Dems have three.


Jun 9, 2017 7:44 am (IST)

In victory speech, Corbyn thanks the police force in the backdrop of the deadly terror attacks. He says Islington witnessed the highest turnout since 1951. “Theresa May called the election to assert her authority. Politics has changed. It is not going back in its box. People have had quite enough,” he says. He has called for Theresa May to resign as PM, reports The Guardian. 


Jun 9, 2017 7:38 am (IST)
 

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn retains Islington seat for the ninth time. His party now has 123 seats in the 650-seat House of Commons. 


Jun 9, 2017 7:26 am (IST)

No surprises here as the Labour Party is the first to zoom past the 100-seat mark. The party has 107 seats in its kitty now. The Tories have 91 seats. The Liberal Democrats have finally opened their account with Dunbartonshire East. The party, however, suffered a big blow with former deputy PM Nick Clegg losing his Sheffield Hallam seat.


Jun 9, 2017 7:18 am (IST)

Liberal Democrats suffer big shock with former deputy prime minister Nick Clegg losing Sheffield Hallam constituency to the Labour surge. The Lib-Dems are yet to open their account two hours into the counting. 


Jun 9, 2017 7:11 am (IST)

In first appearance since exit polls and early leads, PM Theresa May makes public appearance. She looks calm, but can the leader of the Tories return as PM? The next one hour is crucial.


Jun 9, 2017 7:06 am (IST)

Apart from PM Theresa May, the results so far are also disappointing for Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon's pro-independence party. Her deputy leader Angus Robertson, who led the SNP in the British parliament, lost to Conservative Douglas Ross in the constituency of Moray in northeast Scotland.


Jun 9, 2017 7:01 am (IST)

UPDATE | The Conservatives have again managed to narrow the gap, winning 57 seats so far. The opposition Labour has won 69 seats. The Scottish National Party, after losing strongholds to Labour, has 12 seats. It’s been two hours into the counting, and the anti-immigration UKIP, the driving force behind Brexit, is nowhere to be seen.


Jun 9, 2017 6:49 am (IST)

With Tories projected to lose majority, PM Theresa May is now facing questions over her judgment in calling the election three years early, risking further upheaval as Britain negotiates a complicated exit from the European Union. Questions are now being raised on who controls the Brexit process. Early results suggest the UK Independence Party (UKIP), which won 12.5 percent of the vote two years ago and was a driving force behind the Brexit vote, could be almost wiped out.


Jun 9, 2017 6:43 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Brexit Not the Only Headache Awaiting the Next British PM
Jun 9, 2017 6:41 am (IST)

Big cheer for Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn as he leaves his house and waves to the media outside. His party has won 47 seats so far in the 650-seat House of Commons.


Jun 9, 2017 6:39 am (IST)
UPDATE | The Labour has zoomed ahead to 44 seats, leaving the Tories to play catch-up at 28. Labour has wrested Stockton South from the Conservatives and snatched Leeds West from the Lib-Dems who are yet to open their account.
Jun 9, 2017 6:32 am (IST)

So far, 63 of the 650 seats have been declared. The ruling Conservatives, also called the Tories, are trailing at this point, but several of their strongholds are yet to be declared. The Tories may well emerge the largest party in parliament but are projected to either fall short of majority or enjoy a very thin one.


Jun 9, 2017 6:29 am (IST)

UPDATE | The Theresa May-led Tories have managed to narrow down their gap with the Labour to 10 seats. Here’s a look at the seat count so far in the 650-seat House of Commons, the lower house of the UK parliament.

Labour Party                      33 seats

Conservatives                    23 seats

Scottish National Party       4 seats

The Lib-Dems and the UKIP are yet to open their tallies. In the outgoing parliament, the Conservatives had 330 seats, Labour 229, the Scottish Nationalists 54 and the Liberal Democrats nine.


Jun 9, 2017 6:15 am (IST)

Jun 9, 2017 6:13 am (IST)

The first seat has changed hands, with Labour winning a constituency from the Scottish National Party. Labour, the main opposition party, took Rutherglen and Hamilton West from the pro-independence SNP. Of the other 20-plus seats that have been declared, all stayed with the parties that held them before the election.


Jun 9, 2017 6:10 am (IST)
UPDATE | The Conservatives have finally entered the double-digit tally with 11 seats. The Labour Party has extended its tally to 23 seats. The Scottish National Party has also opened its account with two seats.
Jun 9, 2017 6:04 am (IST)

The election comes at a pivotal time in British history as it negotiates a complicated exit from the European Union, the first country to leave the bloc. Formal Brexit talks are due to open around June 19, but there are now questions over whether May will still even in office by then.


Jun 9, 2017 6:01 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | What Happens if Britain Suffers a Rare Hung Parliament Today
Jun 9, 2017 5:53 am (IST)

UPDATE | The Labour Party has won 16 seats so far, while the Tories have inched forward marginally to eight seats. The Liberal-Democrats and Scottish National Party are yet to open their accounts. A party needs to win 326 seats in the 650-seat House of Commons to form a majority government. 


Jun 9, 2017 5:39 am (IST)

Exit polls may have predicted a setback for incumbent PM Theresa May who had called for these snap elections, but here’s a battle she has won. Theresa May cocktails were in the lead on election night at the Blue Boar pub in Westminster. Staring up at an array of television screens as if watching the football, well-heeled punters sipped election-themed cocktails in one of many political late-night parties in bars up and down the country. As the night wore on, waiter Mickael said Theresa's Kitten Heel Fizz — a Conservative blue mix of champagne and curacao — was well ahead of Corbyn's Reign, comprising vodka and strawberry juice in Labour red.


Jun 9, 2017 5:36 am (IST)

UPDATE | The Labour is now five seats ahead of the Conservatives. The Jeremy Corbyn-led party has added Darlington to its kitty. The Tories have five seats so far. Others are yet to open their accounts.


Jun 9, 2017 5:35 am (IST)

The seats declared till now have kept true to the previous voting patters. The fight is expected to heat up in the next one hour when swing seats begin to declare their results.


Jun 9, 2017 5:30 am (IST)

WHO ARE THE CONTENDERS TODAY?

 

In the blue corner — traditional color of the Conservative Party — is May, a 60-year-old lawmaker known in her party as a quietly effective operator. A former advocate of remaining in the EU, she now promises to press forward with Brexit, reducing immigration and forging a new relationship with the UK's European neighbors.

 

In the opposition red corner is the Labour Party's Jeremy Corbyn, a 68-year-old socialist who was elected leader by party members two years ago. Critics say Corbyn, an advocate of nationalisation and other old-left policies, embodies an outdated vision the party left behind during the "New Labour" years of Prime Minister Tony Blair. Supporters see him as a refreshingly authentic alternative to the pro-business, budget-cutting Conservatives.

 

Among smaller parties, the pro-independence Scottish National Party is seeking to repeat its 2015 near-sweep of seats in Scotland. The staunchly pro-EU Liberal Democrats hope to scoop up voters opposed to leaving the bloc. And the UK Independence Party hopes to regain a foothold in Parliament, after losing its sole lawmaker before the election.

 


Jun 9, 2017 5:25 am (IST)

UPDATE | The Labour Party has extended its lead to by four seats, adding to South Shields to its tally of nine seats. The Tories have won five seats so far.


Jun 9, 2017 5:23 am (IST)

UPDATE | So far 13 seats have been declared with the opposition Labour Party winning eight seats. Among them the crucial seats are Sunderland Central and Newcastle North. The ruling Conservatives have won five. The Liberal-Democrats and Scottish National Party are yet to open their accounts.


Jun 9, 2017 5:14 am (IST)

Exit polls have suggested that Prime Minister Theresa May's gamble in calling the snap polls has backfired spectacularly, with her Conservative Party in danger of losing its majority in Parliament. The survey predicted the Conservatives would get 314 seats and the Labour Party 266. It projected 34 for the Scottish National Party and 14 for the Liberal Democrats. The Conservatives held 330 seats in the last Parliament, compared with 229 for Labour, 54 for the Scottish National Party and nine for the Lib Dems.

 


Jun 9, 2017 5:13 am (IST)

Results for UK general elections 2017 have started trickling in and the Labour Party has taken the early lead with six seats. The ruling Conservatives have won one. No seats have changed hands so far.


LOAD MORE
  • 08 Jun, 2017 | ICC Champions Trophy
    IND vs SL
    321/6
    50.0 overs
    		 322/3
    48.4 overs
    Sri Lanka beat India by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 07 Jun, 2017 | ICC Champions Trophy
    SA vs PAK
    219/8
    50.0 overs
    		 119/3
    27.0 overs
    Pakistan beat South Africa by 19 runs (D/L method)
    Full Scorecard
  • 06 Jun, 2017 | ICC Champions Trophy
    ENG vs NZ
    310/10
    49.3 overs
    		 223/10
    44.3 overs
    England beat New Zealand by 87 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 06 Jun, 2017 | Afghanistan in West Indies
    AFG vs WI
    146/6
    20.0 overs
    		 147/3
    19.2 overs
    West Indies beat Afghanistan by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 05 Jun, 2017 | ICC Champions Trophy
    BAN vs AUS
    182/10
    44.3 overs
    		 83/1
    16.0 overs
    Match Abandoned
    Full Scorecard
© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.