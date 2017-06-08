UK Elections 2017 Live: Polls Open, Odds Favour Theresa May

Event Highlights
Britain votes in snap polls for a new Parliament and Prime Minister today with national security replacing Brexit as the top agenda after a series of deadly terror attacks. The latest opinion polls vary between a solid lead for Conservative leader and PM Theresa May against Labour Party's Jeremy Corbyn.
Stay tuned for live updates:
If you believe in Britain and that our best days lie ahead, give me your backing to lead Britain: https://t.co/UMLhONax0d— Theresa May (@theresa_may) June 8, 2017
Polling stations, located in schools and community centres, opened at 7:00am (0600 GMT) and will close at 10:00pm, with 49.6 million registered voters electing a total of 650 MPs to parliament. Overall turnout in the 2015 general election was 66.4 percent. An exit poll will give an indication of the outcome, although final results will not emerge until early Friday.
The final pre-poll survey done by Comres for the Independent newspaper gives the Tories a 10-point lead over the Labour party. May's ruling Conservatives are on 44 per cent, Labour at 34 per cent, the Liberal Democrats at 9 per cent, with far- right UKIP at 5 per cent, the Scottish National Party (SNP) at 4 per cent and the Green Party at 2 per cent.
-
07 Jun, 2017 | ICC Champions Trophy SA vs PAK 219/850.0 overs 119/327.0 oversPakistan beat South Africa by 19 runs (D/L method)
-
06 Jun, 2017 | ICC Champions Trophy ENG vs NZ 310/1049.3 overs 223/1044.3 oversEngland beat New Zealand by 87 runs
-
06 Jun, 2017 | Afghanistan in West Indies AFG vs WI 146/620.0 overs 147/319.2 oversWest Indies beat Afghanistan by 7 wickets
-
05 Jun, 2017 | ICC Champions Trophy BAN vs AUS 182/1044.3 overs 83/116.0 oversMatch Abandoned
-
04 Jun, 2017 | ICC Champions Trophy IND vs PAK 319/348.0 overs 164/933.4 oversIndia beat Pakistan by 124 runs (D/L method)