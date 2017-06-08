UK Elections 2017 Live: Polls Open, Odds Favour Theresa May

Jun 8, 2017 10:09 am (IST)

The final pre-poll survey done by Comres for the Independent newspaper gives the Tories a 10-point lead over the Labour party. May's ruling Conservatives are on 44 per cent, Labour at 34 per cent, the Liberal Democrats at 9 per cent, with far- right UKIP at 5 per cent, the Scottish National Party (SNP) at 4 per cent and the Green Party at 2 per cent.