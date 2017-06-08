GET APP News18 APP
UK Elections 2017 Live: Polls Open, Odds Favour Theresa May

News18.com | June 8, 2017, 3:50 PM IST
Event Highlights

Britain votes in snap polls for a new Parliament and Prime Minister today with national security replacing Brexit as the top agenda after a series of deadly terror attacks. The latest opinion polls vary between a solid lead for Conservative leader and PM Theresa May against Labour Party's Jeremy Corbyn.

Stay tuned for live updates:

Jun 8, 2017 1:44 pm (IST)

 

Jun 8, 2017 1:38 pm (IST)

Jun 8, 2017 1:33 pm (IST)

Polling stations, located in schools and community centres, opened at 7:00am (0600 GMT) and will close at 10:00pm, with 49.6 million registered voters electing a total of 650 MPs to parliament. Overall turnout in the 2015 general election was 66.4 percent. An exit poll will give an indication of the outcome, although final results will not emerge until early Friday.


Jun 8, 2017 1:32 pm (IST)

 

Security on voting day was reviewed following the London attack, with the city's Metropolitan Police force implementing a "specialist and highly flexible operation" which it said could be deployed as needed.


Jun 8, 2017 1:24 pm (IST)

It is the third time Britain has gone to the polls in two years, twice for a general election and once for the EU referendum, and voter fatigue appeared to be an issue among the early voters.


Jun 8, 2017 12:25 pm (IST)

 

 

Jun 8, 2017 11:42 am (IST)

 

Polls open in Britain's general election. The voters expected to cast their ballot to choose between Prime Minister Theresa May and Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn under the looming shadow of the two deadly terror attacks that recently rocked the country.


Jun 8, 2017 11:06 am (IST)

 

Jun 8, 2017 10:20 am (IST)

The official exit poll at the close of voting at 10 pm local time on election night is traditionally expected to give an indication of which way the vote is likely to go.


Jun 8, 2017 10:20 am (IST)

Officially, it takes 326 seats for an overall majority in the House of Commons. In the 2015 general election, then Prime Minister David Cameron led Conservatives had won 331 seats, giving the Tories a small but significant majority, and the Labour party won 232 seats.


Jun 8, 2017 10:09 am (IST)

The final pre-poll survey done by Comres for the Independent newspaper gives the Tories a 10-point lead over the Labour party. May's ruling Conservatives are on 44 per cent, Labour at 34 per cent, the Liberal Democrats at 9 per cent, with far- right UKIP at 5 per cent, the Scottish National Party (SNP) at 4 per cent and the Green Party at 2 per cent.


Jun 8, 2017 10:07 am (IST)

A total of 650 Westminster MPs will be elected, with about 46.9 million people registered to vote in the country. 


Jun 8, 2017 10:06 am (IST)

The odds seem to be in favour of Theresa May holding on to her job as the British Prime Minister as voting is set to begin across the UK this morning under the looming shadow of the two deadly terror attacks that rocked the country in the past three weeks.


